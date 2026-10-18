EU Decries Israeli Settler Assaults On European Diplomats In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union on Sunday vehemently condemned the recent attacks waged by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including rampages targeting European diplomats in Ramallah.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stressed the importance of taking effective measures to prevent the continuation of acts of violence and harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as attacks on journalists.

Kallas called on the Israeli occupation authorities to fully abide by international humanitarian law and international human rights law and to cease settlement expansion.