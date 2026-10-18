Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
EU Decries Israeli Settler Assaults On European Diplomats In West Bank

EU Decries Israeli Settler Assaults On European Diplomats In West Bank


Date: 2026-10-18 02:26:11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union on Sunday vehemently condemned the recent attacks waged by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including rampages targeting European diplomats in Ramallah.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stressed the importance of taking effective measures to prevent the continuation of acts of violence and harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as attacks on journalists.

Kallas called on the Israeli occupation authorities to fully abide by international humanitarian law and international human rights law and to cease settlement expansion.

MENAFN18102026000063011010ID1111827641


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search