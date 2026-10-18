Egypt's National Defense Council Decides To Provide All Kinds Of Support In Defense Of Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Egyptian National Defense Council convened Sunday under the chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and decided to provide all kinds of essential and possible support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defense of its security and stability and in protecting its assets, territorial integrity, and Islamic sacrosanct sites.

The council confirmed that it fully rallies to the Kingdom's side, stemming from the rock-solid historic ties between the peoples of the two nations, a statement by the Egyptian Presidency said.

The statement added that the move emanates from the belief that Saudi national security is inextricably linked to Egyptian and Arab national security.

The council has decided to ramp up ongoing political and diplomatic efforts in lockstep with relevant regional and international parties to help de-escalate tensions across the region and resolve the crises unfolding there peacefully, the statement continued.

During the meeting, the council reviewed overall current regional developments, particularly the critical incidents playing out in the region amid rising attacks on the Kingdom.

The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; the Prime Minister; the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production; the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; the Ministers of Interior and Finance; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates.

Also in attendance were the Director of the General Intelligence Service; the commanders of the main branches of the Armed Forces; the Chief of the Armed Forces Operations Authority; the Chief of Military Intelligence; and the Secretary-General of the National Defense Council.