Multiple Deaths, Injuries At Western Canada Military Base: Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Wainwright, Canada: Multiple people have been killed and injured in an incident at a military base in western Canada, the country's defense minister said Sunday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier said that the "serious incident" on Saturday created a "major fire" at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in western Alberta province.

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," Defense Minister David McGuinty said at a news conference Sunday morning. "We will have more to say in the coming hours and days."

A doctor at a hospital in the city of Edmonton, about 200 kilometers (110 miles) northwest of the base, told public broadcaster CBC that Wainwright's health-care facilities were "completely overwhelmed" by the number of patients requiring care.

"It is more patients than any of us want to count right now," Warren Thirsk said. "It's a disaster. It's a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster."

According to the Department of National Defense, the fire broke out around 4 pm local time (2200 GMT) Saturday in the base's training area.

The Municipal District of Wainwright posted on social media that the fire had "spread rapidly due to high winds."

It said later on Saturday that the blaze was "being held at this time," though firefighting crews would continue to monitor the area.

The Wainwright base is one of the largest bases operated by the Canadian Armed Forces and it regularly hosts training exercises involving military personnel from NATO countries.

Carney said the government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities.

"Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected," he said on X.

The fire also disrupted advanced voting ahead of Monday's referendum on a future poll on whether Alberta wants independence from Canada.

Alberta's office responsible for overseeing provincial elections said the advance voting station in Wainwright had closed.