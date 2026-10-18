Some 1,500 Shops And Retailers Damaged In French Protests: Trade Group
Paris, France: Around 1,500 shops and retailers were damaged in French protests on the weekend, with many of them looted, the head of a group representing the sector said Sunday.
The cost to the establishments will run to "several hundreds of millions of euros", Alexandre Bompard, president of the Retail and Trade Federation, told LCI television, adding it was too early to give an exact figure.
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