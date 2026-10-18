Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
French President Macron To Address Nation Following Violent Protests Across France

French President Macron To Address Nation Following Violent Protests Across France


Date: 2026-10-18 02:26:05

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a televised national address following widespread violent protests that took place in France.

The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.

It was to come as France counts the cost of the previous day's protests, which saw clashes, arson and widespread looting.

Ministers have blamed "ultra-left" groups for the violence, which erupted six months before the French go to the polls to elect Macron's successor.

MENAFN18102026000063011010ID1111827631


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search