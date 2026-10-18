French President Macron To Address Nation Following Violent Protests Across France

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a televised national address following widespread violent protests that took place in France.

The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.

It was to come as France counts the cost of the previous day's protests, which saw clashes, arson and widespread looting.

Ministers have blamed "ultra-left" groups for the violence, which erupted six months before the French go to the polls to elect Macron's successor.