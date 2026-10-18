Istanbul Storm Death Toll Rises To Five

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ankara: A fifth body was recovered Sunday amid the cleanup from torrential rains that hit Istanbul this week while a new fatality was reported from flooding in a nearby city, authorities said.

The heavy rain had led to flash floods and widespread chaos in Turkey's biggest city starting on Thursday when three people died. Another body was found on Friday.

Media reports said the latest body was a Turkmenistan national. Two more people are still missing.

A new storm hit the city on Saturday night causing flooding in the Pendik district of Istanbul and the nearby city of Kocaeli. One flash flood carried away a car in Kocaeli and one person died and another is missing, authorities said.