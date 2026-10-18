Istanbul Storm Death Toll Rises To Five
Ankara: A fifth body was recovered Sunday amid the cleanup from torrential rains that hit Istanbul this week while a new fatality was reported from flooding in a nearby city, authorities said.
The heavy rain had led to flash floods and widespread chaos in Turkey's biggest city starting on Thursday when three people died. Another body was found on Friday.
Media reports said the latest body was a Turkmenistan national. Two more people are still missing.
A new storm hit the city on Saturday night causing flooding in the Pendik district of Istanbul and the nearby city of Kocaeli. One flash flood carried away a car in Kocaeli and one person died and another is missing, authorities said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment