Real Estate Sales Value Rises In 42Nd Week Of 2026: Aqarat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Some indicators of Qatar's real estate market improved last week, according to data released by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat).

The total value of real estate sales contracts during the 42nd week of 2026, from Oct. 11 to 17, reached QR 696.5 million, up 15.6 percent week over week but down 12.3 percent year over year. A total of 131 contracts were executed, a decrease of 7.1 percent from the previous week and 11.5 percent from the same period last year.

By property type, villa sales accounted for QR 197.6 million, or 28.4 percent of the total, followed by vacant land at QR 190.5 million, or 27.4 percent, and residential units at QR 162.8 million, or 23.4 percent. Other property types accounted for QR 145.6 million, or 20.9 percent.

Al Daayen Municipality led real estate transactions by value, at QR 239.5 million, followed by Doha Municipality at QR 209.3 million and Al Rayyan Municipality at QR 170.9 million.

Regarding mortgage activity, the authority reported 18 mortgage contracts during the week, with a combined value of QR 861.7 million. The total value rose 652.2 percent week over week but fell 36.7 percent year over year. The number of contracts declined 33.3 percent from the previous week and 14.3 percent from the same period last year.

By property type, mortgage values were reported as QR 756 million for vacant land, representing 47.4 percent of the total; QR 729 million for apartment buildings, or 45.7 percent; and QR 111 million for other property types, or 7 percent.

Al Rayyan Municipality ranked first in mortgage value, at QR 749 million, followed by Al Daayen Municipality at QR 78 million and Doha Municipality at QR 19 million.

In the rental market, Aqarat reported 428 lease contracts with a total value of QR 4.17 million. Rental value fell 45.1 percent week over week and 74.5 percent year over year. The number of contracts declined 58.9 percent from the previous week and 77.7 percent from the same period last year.

By property type, villas accounted for QR 1.96 million in rental value, or 47.1 percent of the total, followed by apartments at QR 1.20 million, or 28.8 percent, and commercial showrooms at QR 700,000, or 16.8 percent. Other property types accounted for QR 300,000, or 7.2 percent.

Doha Municipality ranked first in rental value, at QR 1.54 million, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality at QR 1.46 million and Umm Salal Municipality at QR 450,000.