Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange Index closed down 176.60 points, or 2 percent, at 8,633.57 on Sunday.

A total of 174,255,218 shares worth QR 320,609,412.590 were traded during the session in 30,400 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of six companies rose, while those of 43 companies fell. Five companies closed unchanged from their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization stood at QR 526,410,052,871.134 at the close of trading, compared with QR 535,632,155,147.374 in the previous session.