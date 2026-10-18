QSE Index Opens 1.16% Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index opened Sunday's trading session down 102.45 points, or 1.16%, to 8,707 points, weighed by losses across five sectors.

QSE data showed a positive performance for Insurance (+0.06%), while Telecoms was stable at (0.00%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transport (-0.22%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.71%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.83%), Real Estate (-1.65%), and Industrials (-2.48%).

By 10am, trading on QSE totaled QR 50.144 million, with 31,333 million shares changing hands through 4,188 transactions.