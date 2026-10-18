QSE Index Opens 1.16% Lower
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index opened Sunday's trading session down 102.45 points, or 1.16%, to 8,707 points, weighed by losses across five sectors.
QSE data showed a positive performance for Insurance (+0.06%), while Telecoms was stable at (0.00%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transport (-0.22%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.71%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.83%), Real Estate (-1.65%), and Industrials (-2.48%).
By 10am, trading on QSE totaled QR 50.144 million, with 31,333 million shares changing hands through 4,188 transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment