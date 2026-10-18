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A Spectacle Of Culture And Crafts

A Spectacle Of Culture And Crafts


Date: 2026-10-18 02:21:11

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

As the change in season brings cooler, crisp evenings, Souq Waqif truly comes alive as the vibrant cultural heart of Doha.

A favourite gathering spot for tourists and locals alike, crowds are drawn into its labyrinth of sand-coloured alleys glowing with traditional lanterns, intricately woven rugs, and aromatic spices.

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Gulf Times

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