WGES Global Athens 2026 Opens Door To New Partnerships In Public Health And Sustainability

WGES Global Athens 2026 University of West Attica School of Public Health Academic Session featured UNIWA Faculty Presenters and Master Class Session Experts

WGES Global Athens 2026 Welcome Reception Hosted by Holy Synod (Cultural Center) of Church of Greece L to R Dr. Kostas Mastorakis, DVM, Ms. Daisy Gallagher, Mr. Petros Georgiou Project Manager Holy Synod Buildings, Dr. Ashish Joshi, Mr. Kevin Kampschroer

WGES Global NOVA Awards at NYN ESTI, L to R Evangelos Efkarpidis, Dr. Mastorakis, Prof. Zakynthinos, Dr. Joshi, Vicky Karnezi, Daisy Gallagher, Alexandra Papakonstantinou (Elder George Alveras), in front Dr. Kympouropoulos

Invited to Athens, WGES Global marks 17 years with its first symposium outside the U.S., advancing joint initiatives and laying the groundwork for MOUs

- Professor Gallagher, Founder & President WGES Global, Inc. WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WASHINGTON, D.C. / ATHENS, GREECE - After WGES Global Athens 2026 closed, its participants are still working together. Institutions from Greece, the United States, and other countries have agreed in principle to pursue collaborative initiatives in public health and sustainable development, and prospective Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) are now being drafted.The symposium, held October 6–8 under the auspices of the City of Athens, was the first held outside the United States since WGES Global, Inc. was founded in 2009. Several emerging initiatives involve the University of West Attica (UNIWA) School of Public Health, the symposium's Academic Partner. Specific projects and partners will be announced as agreements are finalized.A 17-Year Legacy of International CollaborationSince 2009, WGES Global has convened leaders in government, academia, science and industry by invitation in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York. Its NOVA Awards have recognized sustainability achievements by the City of Philadelphia, District of Columbia, Rio de Janeiro, U.S. General Services Administration, Drexel University, Dow, Tishman, Johnson Controls and University of the District of Columbia CAUSES, among others.“For 17 years, we have followed one tradition: we convene where invited and bring together people who can move ideas forward. It is about who is in the room,” said Professor Robert J. Gallagher, President and Executive Chairman of WGES Global, Inc.“Athens was a true exchange. We shared our expertise and learned from our Greek hosts and international colleagues. What matters now are the relationships, MOUs and projects that will make a difference in communities.”International Experts Exchange Knowledge and SolutionsThe October 7 Executive Master Classes at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) brought together specialists across interconnected sustainability and public health disciplines. Dr. Vassilia I. Orfanou, Global Chief Operating & Innovation Officer of LUDCI, served as official moderator. Saia Tsaousidou, President of the Greek Section of the Association of European Journalists, conducted media interviews.Dr. Ashish Joshi, Dean and Distinguished University Professor, University of Memphis School of Public Health, introduced SMAART, his population-health informatics framework, and Public Health Clubs established in 12 Memphis-area high schools and internationally. Yiannis Kalofissoudis, Group Director of Quality Management Systems, Clinical Effectiveness & Sustainability, Athens Medical Group, presented sustainable healthcare practices and clinical quality initiatives.Healthy-building specialists Kevin Kampschroer, retired Chief Sustainability Officer, U.S. General Services Administration; Kinga Porst Hydras, NORESCO Deputy Director of Federal Programs and ASHRAE Fellow; and Alkis Triantafyllopoulos, Menerga Hellas Head of Engineering and Principal ASHRAE Trainer for Greece, addressed healthy indoor environments, building modernization and energy efficiency.Geospatial experts Barbara J. Ryan, former Director of the Group on Earth Observations Secretariat; Vince Ambrosia, NASA Applied Sciences Program wildfire specialist; and Dr. Ioannis Gitas, Professor, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, explored wildfire detection, Earth observation, disaster preparedness and international data sharing.Dr. Sabine O'Hara, Distinguished Professor and Founding Dean of the University of the District of Columbia's College of Agriculture, Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences (CAUSES), presented on video the innovations from its 143-acre Firebird Research Farm, advancing sustainable urban agriculture.George Litsas, Founder and CEO of GLP Group, demonstrated the connection between sustainable design and wellbeing through ROI House, a newly completed Athens boutique retreat integrating sustainable construction, feng shui and wellness facilities.Dr. Reynaldo Santana presented a video on his company's automated 3D-printed construction technologies supporting affordable, sustainable infrastructure, defense and mission-critical applications.On October 8, UNIWA School of Public Health faculty continued the academic exchange, addressing public health, food systems, energy, water stewardship and workforce development. Professor Georgios I. Zakynthinos, WGES Global Academic Coordinator, moderated the livestreamed academic sessions.From Conversation to CollaborationDiscussions initiated before, during and following the symposium are advancing potential research, education, technology and sustainable-development partnerships. Participating institutions are exploring defined projects and MOUs, subject to institutional approval.WGES Global NOVA Awards Honor International LeadershipThe October 7 NOVA Awards ceremony at NYN ESTI recognized contributions to sustainability, public health and resilient communities. Honorees included La Nazionale Piloti, Dr. Stelios Kympouropoulos and Dr. Ashish Joshi. Father (Elder) George Alevras, named a NOVA honoree in 2022, received his award through a representative in Athens.The ceremony was co-hosted by Ms. Daisy Gallagher, Chairwoman of Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. and WGES Global U.S.–Greece Organizing Lead, and Dr. Kostas Mastorakis, DVM, WGES Global Athens Ambassador, President of Safe-Drive and Vice President of La Nazionale Piloti.Musical performances featured acclaimed Greek recording artist and celebrated vocalist Vicky Karnezi and award winning pianist Vangelis Vasileiou.With Gratitude to AthensWGES Global extends sincere appreciation to the City of Athens; UNIWA School of Public Health; Safe-Drive; La Nazionale Piloti; the Cultural Center of the Church of Greece and Holy Synod, hosts of the welcome reception; EMST; and NYN ESTI. Special thanks to Dr. Kostas Mastorakis; Professor Georgios I. Zakynthinos; Nikoletta Anagnostopoulou Bakalarou; Nicole Nikolaou; Dr. Vassilia I. Orfanou and LUDCI; Saia Tsaousidou; Demetris Kannavos and Hellenic Media Group; Anestis Geronikolakis and TODAY PRESS; all of our Greek and European media partners; all speakers, organizers, partners and supporters listed on the wgesglobal website; and Lori Gallagher, Project Manager.Looking AheadFollow-up meetings and prospective MOUs are formulating. Invitations for hosting WGES Global 2027 and 2028 have come in, future locations and dates are being evaluated and will be posted on the wgesglobal website.About WGES Global, Inc.Founded in 2009, WGES Global, Inc. is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization convening leaders from academia, government, science and industry with a history of testimonies on results. WGES Global transforms knowledge exchange into practical collaboration while supporting sustainability, public health and economic development.Media Contact:...Brittney Aponte, on behalf of WGES Global, Inc.Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.... / WhatsApp +1 570-994-5222

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WGES Global Athens 2026 Opens Door to New Partnerships in Public Health and Sustainability News Provided By WGES Global, Inc. October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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