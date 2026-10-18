Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, And Global Security: Why The World Needs International Regulation Now

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi calls for international AI regulation to safeguard global security, prevent misuse, and protect future generations.

- H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al NuaimiABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, SHARJAH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a leading university in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, I was invited to speak to an audience of young people about climate change and its impacts on health, development, and the global economy. The focus of the lecture was clear: the planet is warming. Global temperatures have risen by 1.1°C above pre‐industrial levels, and heatwaves that once occurred every fifty years now strike every ten years, with far greater intensity. These climatic shifts are no longer abstract statistics; they are lived realities shaping the health, opportunities, and futures of young people. Yet what caught my attention was not climate change alone, but the growing debate between those who see artificial intelligence as a historic opportunity and those who fear it as an existential threat.This shift in conversation reflects a new global truth: artificial intelligence is no longer a neutral technology. It has become part of the world's most pressing future questions. According to international surveys, 60% of young people believe AI will affect their future jobs, while 40% worry that it may threaten their privacy or impose new patterns of life beyond their control. This anxiety does not stem from the technology itself, but from the absence of a global framework that governs it and ensures it is used for the benefit of humanity. This raises a question that surfaced repeatedly during the forum: why is there no international body for AI similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)?The comparison between artificial intelligence and nuclear technology is not an exaggeration; it has become central to scientific and political discussions worldwide. Before the establishment of the IAEA, the world lived in a state of nuclear disorder: fissile materials transported without oversight, reactors built without unified standards, and escalating risks of nuclear weapons proliferation. Today, AI exists in a similar vacuum. It is a dual‐use technology capable of transforming medicine, education, and energy, yet equally capable of enabling autonomous weapons or advanced cyber‐intrusion systems. The IAEA model offers valuable lessons for AI governance, including verification_without_disclosure, technical_independence, and continuous_monitoring.The core challenge, however, lies in the sharp global divergence in AI regulation. The United States-despite being a global technology hub-has no comprehensive federal AI law, relying instead on executive orders and technical guidelines, resulting in a patchwork of inconsistent state‐level regulations. China, by contrast, has issued a series of binding regulations since 2022 governing algorithms, synthetic content, and generative AI, and continues to update them rapidly. This regulatory gap between the world's two largest technological powers makes any local governance insufficient and heightens the need for a unified international framework.Recognizing this vacuum, the United Nations convened the first Global AI Governance Dialogue in July 2026, with participation from 163 countries and more than 3,000 experts. The conclusion was clear: no single country or corporation can govern AI alone. A scientifically independent international body is needed to issue annual reports on AI capabilities and risks, and to establish clear rules for safe and equitable use. This marks the beginning of a global movement toward an“International Artificial Intelligence Agency,” an idea gaining momentum across continents.Recent experiences have shown that digital systems-no matter how precise-can deviate from protocol when software interacts with unexpected conditions or when targeted attacks exploit hidden vulnerabilities. In the AI world, models have already demonstrated behaviors outside their programmed boundaries, whether through learning drift, where algorithms gradually alter decisions without operator awareness, or through black‐box decision‐making, where outputs cannot be explained or predicted. Sensitive sectors such as aviation, energy, and rail transport have witnessed real incidents: Boeing aircraft systems behaving autonomously due to a single faulty sensor reading; cyberattacks disrupting railway signals; and malware like Stuxnet causing nuclear centrifuges to spin at abnormal speeds without detection on control panels. These events reveal a fundamental truth: any software‐dependent system-especially one capable of learning-can break protocol in an instant. This makes a strict international regulatory framework not optional, but essential for protecting humanity from unpredictable scenarios.The risks multiply if advanced AI capabilities fall into the hands of rogue states or terrorist groups responsible for widespread violence and severe human rights abuses. Nuclear power plants rely on highly sensitive software, and deliberate breaches could disable cooling systems, alter sensor readings, or compromise safety protocols. In aviation, modern aircraft depend on digital navigation, engine management, and continuous communication with control towers; an AI‐driven intrusion capable of learning and concealing itself could alter flight paths, disrupt automated landing systems, or interfere with pilot‐controller communication. In rail networks, targeted manipulation of central control systems could change signals, disable brakes, or trigger large‐scale collisions. These are not science‐fiction scenarios-they are realistic possibilities in the absence of strict international legislation preventing the leakage of advanced AI technologies to dangerous actors.What happened at the forum reflects a pivotal global moment: young people are no longer asking only about climate, health, and food security-they are asking about artificial intelligence as well: its future, its risks, and its opportunities. Just as the world needed the IAEA in the 1950s to protect humanity from nuclear chaos, it now needs an International Artificial Intelligence Agency to set clear rules, monitor usage, prevent misuse, and safeguard future generations. The United Arab Emirates, with its forward‐looking vision and advanced digital infrastructure, is well positioned to play a leading role in shaping this global framework-just as it has done in climate diplomacy.We stand today behind a new global principle:“Artificial Intelligence for Security and Peace.”Written by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al NuaimiChancellor of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies

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Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, and Global Security: Why the World Needs International Regulation Now News Provided By Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, Human Rights



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