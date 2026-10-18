English Chamber Orchestra Royal Gala 2026 Brings Music, Philanthropy And Business Together At Banqueting House

With HRH Princess Katarina as Guest of Honour, the Gala championed music education, emerging talent, legacy and lasting partnerships for the Orchestra.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The English Chamber Orchestra brought together an international community of business leaders, diplomats, philanthropists, royalty and cultural figures at its Royal Gala Fundraiser 2026, held at Banqueting House, Whitehall, on Saturday, 17 October.With HRH Princess Katarina, Lady de Silva, as Guest of Honour, the Gala combined live orchestral performances with a candlelit dinner, awards and a silent auction. The evening focused on building support for the Orchestra's artistic future, its community and education work and opportunities for emerging musicians.The English Chamber Orchestra, whose Patron is His Majesty King Charles III, has held a distinctive place in British musical life for more than six decades. The Gala connected that heritage with an international network of supporters and partners, encouraging long-term relationships that can sustain its work on stage and in communities.Guests gathered for a red-carpet arrival, followed by a champagne & caviar reception in the Undercroft before proceeding to the Main Hall for dinner and performances beneath the Rubens ceiling. With violinist John Mills as director, the musical programme featured Vivaldi, Handel, Grieg, Mozart, Vaughan Williams and Holst, reflecting the breadth of the ECO's repertoire and recording history. The evening concluded with after-dinner cocktails and conversation in the Undercroft.In his message for the Gala, James Rutherford, Chief Executive of the English Chamber Orchestra, said:“Looking ahead, we want to build on everything that makes the English Chamber Orchestra special; bringing extraordinary music to more people, creating exciting new partnerships and opening doors for the next generation of musicians. Through our performances, education and community programmes, we will continue to find new ways to connect with audiences, inspire young talent and share the joy of music across the UK and around the world.”The fundraising message centred on widening access to music and supporting its future. Between 2024 and 2026, the ECO's award-winning Close Encounters community and education programme delivered 65 UK school-based projects, engaged more than 5,000 young participants and presented over 20 bespoke concert performances for young people.Through lasting partnerships with schools and communities, Close Encounters brings music to life for children and young people, creating memorable, hands-on experiences that spark curiosity, build confidence and inspire creativity. From hearing world-class musicians perform to discovering the excitement of composing and making music themselves, children are encouraged to explore, express themselves and experience the joy of music.The Gala also highlighted New Horizons, scheduled to launch formally in autumn 2027. The programme will offer emerging musicians and composers a two-year pathway from education into professional life through mentoring, workshops, rehearsals, performances, commissions and career development.HSH Dr Donatus, Prince of Hohenzollern ISM, Trustee and Chair of the Friends of the English Chamber Orchestra, delivered the opening address on behalf of the trustees, whose board also comprises Chairman Hugh MacDougald, Christian Rutherford and John Thurgood.Later in the evening, in her message for the evening, HRH Princess Katarina, Lady de Silva, said:“I am especially passionate about giving children and young people opportunities to experience the arts, to discover music and to develop their own creativity. Music education can open a child's imagination, build confidence and introduce them to a world of possibility.”The Gala was supported by TrinityBridge, Principal Gold Partner; Orient Express, Gold Partner; ATARATMA London, Silver Partner; Eton Holdings, Bronze Partner; Generation by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin, Spirits Partner; and Danbury Ridge, Wine Partner, Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports. All seven received awards recognising their contributions to the English Chamber Orchestra's mission and its artistic and charitable work.The Orchestra also congratulates Ekin-Su, HSH Dr Donatus, Prince of Hohenzollern ISM, Ishani Bhoola, Nadiya Bychkova, and James Farrell, who received philanthropy awards in recognition of their support for its mission.Elvijs Plugis, Event Director, organiser and International Advisory Board member of the English Chamber Orchestra, led the Gala's organisation, partnership development and delivery through Sigulp, working with the ECO team and event collaborators.In his Gala message, Elvijs Plugis said:“We are connecting artistic excellence with enterprise, influence and international relationships – not simply to create an exceptional evening, but to build partnerships that can strengthen the Orchestra's future for generations to come.”Support for the Orchestra continues beyond the Gala through major giving, the ECO 1960 Circle, chair sponsorship, annual patronage and individual donations. Its wider annual fundraising goal is £1 million across community and education, emerging talent, international touring, and artistic and organisational development.To support the orchestra and its charitable mission, and to learn more, visit:Acknowledging our partners and supporters;The English Chamber Orchestra extends its thanks to all the partners, sponsors and supporters who helped make the Royal Gala Fundraiser 2026 possible:TrinityBridge - Principal Gold PartnerOrient Express - Gold PartnerATARATMA London - Silver PartnerEton Holdings - Bronze PartnerParliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports - Alliance PartnerGeneration by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin - Spirits PartnerDanbury Ridge - Wine PartnerSigulp - Strategic Growth PartnerEmpire Caviar - Caviar PartnerHideaways - Prize PartnerJumblebee - Auction PartnerSongtradr - Patron TableCountry & Town House - Media PartnerGetty Images - MediaH.R. Owen Rolls-Royce - CollaboratorJusterini & Brooks - Prize PartnerSpecial thanks also go to London AIM Ltd and Yuejiao Yuan.The Orchestra also thanks its musicians, trustees, advisory board, staff and event teams, including Rebeca Riofrio and Art Infusion TV; Lara Accison and LALDN Productions; Master of Ceremonies James Hasler; the Banqueting House and HRP Event Productions teams; Lavender Green; Foodbydish; and Ian Calow of Calow Design.Media enquiries, photographs and interviews:Elvijs PlugisBoard Member & Event Director - English Chamber Orchestra...

Elvijs Plugis

Sigulp Ltd

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English Chamber Orchestra Royal Gala 2026 brings music, philanthropy and business together at Banqueting House News Provided By Sigulp Ltd October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, World & Regional



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