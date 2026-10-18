Jolie Co Unveils The La Femme Emerald, Expanding Alyssa Jolie's Lab Diamond Navel Ring Collection Designed Around Light

The La Femme teardrop in lab diamond pavé, held in Alyssa Jolie's VAULT setting on a navel piercing.

La Femme, Alyssa Jolie's lab diamond navel ring collection built around her VAULT setting, adds the La Femme Emerald, an emerald-cut lab diamond belly ring.

- Alyssa Jolie, Founder of Jolie CoTORONTO, CANADA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2026. Designed by founder Alyssa Jolie, La Femme began in early 2026 with one vision: to lift the stone out of the navel's shadow and into the light. Today Jolie Co unveils the collection's newest chapter: the La Femme Emerald, an emerald-cut lab diamond belly ring."Your belly button isn't flat. It curves inward," Jolie wrote when she introduced the collection in March 2026. "Your navel jewelry is framed by skin and shadow." Her answer was the VAULT, a setting that holds the main stone suspended and open on all sides, so light can reach it from above and from every side. Jolie drew the idea from vaulted ceilings. "A vault hides things, but this one kind of does the opposite. It puts the stone on display."She also designed La Femme for the way navel jewelry is seen, in passing and in small glances. "It has half a second to be memorable," she said. "I designed the La Femme for that half a second."The first La Femme was a lab diamond teardrop, and through the year the collection grew. Oval, heart and round followed, each made in three sizes, plain or pavé. The right size depends on the wearer's anatomy first and lifestyle second. The smallest is dainty, small enough to wear through a workout without thinking about it. The largest of the three is for someone who wants a diamond and wants it seen. "La Femme is all about sexy," Jolie said. "And sexy comes in different shapes and sizes." In colour, each version is made at the middle size of its shape. In Jolie's words, "Colour is where the La Femme collection gets addictive."Like every La Femme shape in lab diamond, the Emerald comes in three sizes, from 0.4 ct. to 1.1 ct. "Some people just prefer sophisticated things," Jolie said of the emerald cut, which she describes as completely unexpected on a navel. On both the plain and the pavé Emerald, she added milgrain, a row of tiny spheres, beneath the stone. "It catches the light and reflects it right back into the stone," she said.Every La Femme is worked under a microscope from start to finish. The walls, prongs and galleries that hold each stone are polished at 20x magnification before the stone goes in, because once it is set they can no longer be reached. "What you see with your naked eye might look polished, but under a microscope a whole new world opens," Jolie said.Every La Femme can be fitted to the person who wears it through the Piercing Concierge, Jolie Co's free and private fitting by text. Customers send front and side photos of their piercing, and Jolie Co fits the bar length to it, in every half size from 4 to 16mm. Whether someone was pierced at 12g, 14g or 16g, the navel ring is made in that gauge, and the stone's height and angle can be set to suit their anatomy. "This is exactly why I created the Piercing Concierge," Jolie said. Each La Femme is made in Canada, one at a time, in about two weeks. Since October 1, 2026, every Jolie Co item is also X-ray tested in-house before it ships and comes with a certificate of exactly what's in it.The La Femme Emerald is available now at jolie-co, from C$966. A La Femme can also be given as a gift and still be fitted to the person who receives it: the gift package holds Jolie Co's proprietary Luna Ruler and a gift card, and the recipient measures with the ruler and texts Jolie Co to be fitted. When Jolie introduced La Femme in March, she closed with this line: "This is only the beginning of where we're taking diamond navel jewelry." La Femme for the ear is coming just in time for the holidays.About Jolie Co JewelryJolie Co Jewelry is a Canadian fine body jewelry brand specializing in custom-fitted navel and nipple jewelry in solid gold and platinum, for people of all genders. Jolie Co is a member of the Canadian Jewellers Association. Visit jolie-co.

Jolie Co Jewelry

Alyssa Jolie

+1 4168907361

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

La Femme Collection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jolie Co Unveils the La Femme Emerald, Expanding Alyssa Jolie's Lab Diamond Navel Ring Collection Designed Around Light News Provided By Jolie Co Jewelry October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.