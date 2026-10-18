Top-Ranked Economist And Futurist Jason Schenker Authors New #1 Amazon Bestseller, Recession-Proof After AI

Bestselling book offers a roadmap for navigating economic downturns, adapting to artificial intelligence, and building resilience in an uncertain world.

- Jason Schenker, Author of Recession-Proof After AIAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top-ranked economist, leading futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker has released his newest book, Recession-Proof After AI: How to Survive and Thrive in an Era of Economic and AI Disruption, which has already become a #1 Best Seller on Amazon.Individuals and organizations must prepare for a new era of economic disruption, technological change, and inevitable downturns, especially as artificial intelligence transforms industries, reshapes labor markets, and becomes the bedrock of the future economy. Alongside the opportunities and disruptions of AI, government debt, demographic shifts, geopolitical conflicts, and other structural economic risks continue to build. Recession-Proof After AI offers readers a practical roadmap for managing these challenges, building resilience, and identifying opportunities in an uncertain world.In addition to reaching #1 on Amazon's Best Seller rankings in Generative AI, Recession-Proof After AI has achieved #1 New Release rankings in three categories: Generative AI, Financial Risk Management, and Unemployment.In Recession-Proof After AI, Jason Schenker explains how to navigate the next economic downturn while preparing to seize opportunities and manage risks in a future after AI. Drawing on decades of economic forecasting experience, forward-looking analysis, and his advisory work with global corporations, investors, and governments, Schenker provides a practical playbook for protecting what matters most, building long-term resilience, and identifying opportunities to emerge stronger from periods of disruption.The book explores how artificial intelligence, automation, demographic changes, government debt, and geopolitical risks are reshaping the economic landscape. Schenker examines how individuals and organizations can recognize warning signs of economic weakness, adapt to structural changes, leverage emerging technologies, and position themselves for success even when economic conditions deteriorate.Commenting on the book's central themes, Schenker said:"The next economic downturn will come. The question is whether individuals, businesses, and leaders will be prepared. Artificial intelligence is creating tremendous opportunities, but it is also accelerating disruption across industries, careers, and business models. At the same time, traditional economic risks have not disappeared. I wrote Recession-Proof After AI to help readers anticipate economic challenges, build resilience, and find opportunities to thrive even as others retrench. The future will reward those who prepare, adapt, and act strategically."What You'll Learn in Recession-Proof After AI* Economic warning signs - How to recognize the indicators and structural risks that could signal the next economic downturn.* Future-proofing your career - How to leverage AI, develop valuable skills, and position yourself for success in a changing labor market.* Recession-proof opportunities - How to identify skills, opportunities, and strategies that may offer resilience and upside potential during downturns.* Thriving beyond the downturn - How preparation, innovation, and resilience can create lasting advantages in the next economic recovery.Why Read This BookEconomic downturns are inevitable, but their consequences are not the same for everyone. Those who recognize risks early, adapt to changing conditions, and prepare strategically can be better positioned to protect themselves and capitalize on opportunities, especially in the future after AI.Drawing on decades of economic forecasting experience and advisory work with global corporations, financial institutions, government leaders, and national security organizations, Schenker delivers a clear, actionable, nonpartisan guide to navigating economic uncertainty in the age of artificial intelligence.Whether you're a business leader, investor, policymaker, board member, entrepreneur, or professional concerned about the future of your career, Recession-Proof After AI offers practical insights to help you prepare for economic disruption, embrace technological change, and build resilience for the years ahead.The next downturn will come. Be ready. Be resilient. Be Recession-Proof After AI.Order Recession-Proof After AIRecession-Proof After AI: How to Survive and Thrive in an Era of Economic and AI Disruption was published by Prestige Professional Publishing, LLC on September 9, 2026. Order now on Amazon.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, which provides training and consulting services to help businesses navigate uncertainty and prepare for the future. He is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, a leading provider of executive foresight education. Since 2011, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker one of the top forecasters in the world in 52 categories, including as the #1 forecaster in the world in 36 categories.A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, economist, and technology futurist, Schenker has delivered more than 1,400 speeches and given over 1,000 television interviews on finance, energy, supply chains, technology, geopolitics, and AI. A LinkedIn Top Voice, he has written 39 books, including 18 #1 Amazon bestsellers such as The Future After AI, Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by more than 1.6 million people worldwide.Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an Advisor to the U.S. State Department and the National Foreign Affairs Training Center, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

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Top-Ranked Economist and Futurist Jason Schenker Authors New #1 Amazon Bestseller, Recession-Proof After AI News Provided By Prestige Economics October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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