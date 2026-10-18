Banner Elk Real Estate Market Report Shows Buyers Gaining Room In Every Price Range

Iron Horse Lodge - a luxury home for sale in Banner Elk, North Carolina

Jeff Hamm of Ivester Jackson | Christie's International Real Estate releases a September 2026 report finding a buyers market in Banner Elk, NC.

- Jeff Hamm, Banner Elk NC Real Estate BrokerBANNER ELK, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homes in the Banner Elk area of North Carolina's High Country continue to sell at a steady pace, but buyers now have more choices and more time to negotiate, according to the September 2026 Banner Elk Real Estate Market Report released today by Jeff Hamm of Ivester Jackson Christie's International Real Estate. High Country Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data compiled for the report shows 218 residential sales in the Banner Elk area from January 1 to October 17, 2026, at an average price of $761,241, with 214 homes listed for sale.At this year's sales pace, that inventory equals about 9.4 months of supply. Under a widely used industry benchmark, more than six months of supply indicates a buyer's market. Every price range in the Banner Elk area exceeds that mark, from 6.8 months for homes priced $500,000 to $699,999 to about 22 months for homes priced at $2 million and above.Cash drives the Banner Elk market: 136 of 218 sales this year (62%) closed in cash. Homes with two bedrooms or fewer made up 112 of those sales, at an average of $351,290. The report flags pricing as the pressure point. Active listings average $1,050,368 against a $761,241 average sale, and 127 listings have expired or been withdrawn. Avery County closed 54 homes in September at a $477,500 median, versus 53 a year earlier, while active listings rose 16% to 367, according to the High Country Association of REALTORS. Short-term rentals in AirDNA's Banner Elk market averaged 43% occupancy at $313 a night over the past year, both slightly lower than a year earlier."Banner Elk is still selling, but the balance has shifted," said Hamm. "Buyers have time to compare homes and negotiate, and sellers who price to recent sales rather than to this spring's asking prices are the ones reaching the closing table."The report cautions against reading too much into a single month's median. Avery County's September median rose 36% from a year earlier, but the September 2025 figure of $350,000 was unusually low. Redfin data for the Town of Banner Elk shows a $599,700 median for the three months ending July 2026, down 5.6% from a year earlier, which points to prices that are roughly flat.Mortgage rates also moved higher during the month. Freddie Mac's average 30-year fixed rate passed 7% on September 24 for the first time since January 2025 and reached 7.40% on October 15. Because most Banner Elk-area buyers paid cash this year, rate changes affect a smaller share of local transactions than in many markets."With nearly two-thirds of buyers paying cash, rates matter less here than in most markets," Hamm said. "For anyone buying with rental income in mind, this market presents some real opportunities for investors."Inside the Town of Banner Elk, a whole-house short-term rental requires registration and a short-term rental zoning permit, and many surrounding communities have homeowner or property owner association rules that limit rentals.The full report, including price-range data, short-term rental performance and step-by-step guidance for buyers and sellers, is available at Banner Elk Living.

Jeff Hamm

Ivester Jackson | Christie's International Real Estate

+1 9804226069

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Banner Elk Real Estate Market Report Shows Buyers Gaining Room in Every Price Range News Provided By Epic Journey Media LLC October 18, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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