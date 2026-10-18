Canton Fair Quotes Keep Rising. Sourcefoshan Takes Buyers Straight To Foshan Factories

Buyers are seeing higher prices and more trading intermediaries at the Canton Fair. SourceFoshan helps them leave the booth and buy to the source.

- Chao Sun, Founder of SourceFoshanFOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China - The Canton Fair still draws furniture and building material buyers from around the world. But for many visitors, the story after the fair is becoming harder to ignore: quotations keep climbing, booth after booth is run by trading companies or sales intermediaries, and true source factories are getting harder to reach.A higher quote is no longer just a number on paper. It may hide extra layers between the buyer and the manufacturer. When it is unclear who makes the product, where it is produced, and whether a factory visit is even possible, comparing prices alone becomes a weak way to buy.That is the problem SourceFoshan is built to solve. Instead of stopping at an exhibition quotation, buyers can extend their Guangzhou trip to nearby Foshan, visit furniture and building material factories, and move from uncertain supplier identities to clearer manufacturing relationships.The Problem Buyers Meet After Collecting QuotesAt a large trade fair, many suppliers can present samples, catalogs and prices. Fewer can clearly answer the questions that matter for long-term sourcing:Is this company the manufacturer, a trading company or a sales representative?Where will the goods be produced?Can the buyer visit the production facility and speak with the manufacturing team?Trading companies can still provide useful services. The difficulty arises when buyers want a direct factory relationship but leave the fair unsure whether they have found a true source manufacturer - and whether the quoted price reflects factory cost or multiple intermediaries.SourceFoshan helps customers take that next step with local sourcing support in Foshan.Why Foshan Is a Natural Next Stop After GuangzhouFoshan is close to Guangzhou, making it a convenient extension of a Canton Fair trip. The city is a major base for furniture and building material manufacturing, giving buyers a chance to move beyond booth presentations and see production capabilities in person.Rather than relying only on samples and conversations at the fair, buyers can arrange visits to explore products, discuss specifications and better understand who is behind the quotation.SourceFoshan assists with identifying suitable factories and coordinating visits according to each customer's furniture and building material requirements.Match Different Products to the Right FactoriesA single project may require sofas, dining furniture, cabinetry, flooring and other building materials. One supplier is rarely equally strong across every category.SourceFoshan helps customers explore manufacturers by need, instead of expecting one company to supply everything. Buyers can select suitable factories across multiple categories and place orders directly with the manufacturers they choose. SourceFoshan then assists with communication, order follow-up and coordination across those purchases.Direct Factory Orders, With No Factory CommissionsSourceFoshan operates on a buyer-paid service model. B2B customers place orders directly with factories and pay SourceFoshan a service fee of 3%–5% of the total value of the goods purchased.SourceFoshan does not receive commissions from factories.This keeps roles clear: manufacturers sell the goods, while SourceFoshan provides sourcing assistance and procurement coordination for the buyer. Direct purchasing does not mean choosing by price alone. SourceFoshan helps customers weigh product requirements, supplier capabilities and the practical details needed to complete the purchase.Local Support After the Factory VisitFinding a suitable factory is only part of the process. After buyers return home, purchases still require communication, quality checks and coordination among suppliers.SourceFoshan assists with order follow-up, quality inspections, goods collection and consolidation, shipping coordination and final confirmation before dispatch.Customers who use SourceFoshan's logistics service for door-to-door delivery also receive free storage in China while goods for their shipment are being collected and consolidated. Purchases that arrive earlier can remain in the warehouse at no charge until all goods for the shipment have been collected.Turn a Trade Fair Visit Into a Factory Sourcing TripFor furniture and building material buyers, the Canton Fair can be the starting point - not the finish line.When quotes feel higher and factory identities are harder to verify, a short trip from Guangzhou to Foshan offers a clearer way to ask deeper questions, meet manufacturers and establish more direct purchasing relationships.SourceFoshan invites buyers to share their purchasing requirements and arrange a Foshan sourcing visit as the next stop on their China trip.About SourceFoshanSourceFoshan provides furniture and building material sourcing assistance for B2B buyers. Customers place orders directly with factories and pay a service fee of 3%–5% of the total value of the goods purchased. SourceFoshan receives no factory commissions.Services include supplier selection assistance, visit coordination, order follow-up, quality inspections, goods consolidation and shipping coordination. Customers using its door-to-door logistics service receive free storage in China during the goods collection and consolidation period.

Luke

Xianpei (Foshan) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd.

+86 151 9256 9580

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Canton Fair Quotes Keep Rising. SourceFoshan Takes Buyers Straight to Foshan Factories News Provided By Xianpei (Foshan) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. October 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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