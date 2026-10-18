JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop Marks 31 Years Of Full-Service Auto Repair In Palestine

JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop logo

Shane Price and his father, James Price, who opened the shop in 1995.

A custom AMC Gremlin displayed at a car show. Built by JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop, displayed at a car show.

A classic Chevrolet Camaro SS outside JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop on W Oak St in Palestine, Texas.

A JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop technician welds an exhaust tip during a custom exhaust installation.

Voted Best of Palestine 2026, the 1995-founded Texas shop handles AC repair, front ends, rear ends, suspension, brakes and engine work along with exhaust.

- Shane Price, Owner, JR Muffler & Mechanic ShopPALESTINE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop, a family-owned mechanic shop in Palestine, Texas, is marking 31 years in business in 2026. The shop opened in 1995 as a muffler repair business and has since grown into a full-service auto repair shop. Its work now includes air conditioning repair, front-end and rear-end repair, suspension repair, brake repair and engine repair, along with the custom exhaust work it has long been known for.The anniversary coincides with the shop's recognition in the Palestine Herald-Press Best of Palestine 2026 awards, a community program in which Palestine residents vote for the local businesses they consider the best in town.The shop is located at 1917 W Oak St #4029 along U.S. Highway 79 on Palestine's west side. It works on cars, trucks and SUVs and operates an in-house machine shop. Customers may also know the business as J.R. Muffler & Brake Shop or JR Discount Muffler, names associated with the shop over its history.Three Decades Under One FamilyJames Price opened the shop in Palestine in 1995 as a muffler repair business. His son, Shane Price, joined the shop in 2000 and learned the trade working beside his father. In 2015, Shane Price took over the business.The father-and-son transition shaped how the shop operates today. The company describes the trade as one learned through years of hands-on experience rather than from a textbook. According to the company, Shane Price spent three full years in the shop before he was confident enough to bend his first piece of custom exhaust pipe. That apprenticeship-style approach to learning the work still guides how the shop trains its technicians.Over three decades, the business expanded well beyond exhaust into brakes, steering, suspension, air conditioning and engine work. The company describes its current scope as covering virtually every system on a vehicle,“from tailpipes to timing belts.”The principles James Price set when he opened the shop have stayed the same, according to the company: fair pricing, no pressure to buy unneeded repairs, and clear explanations of what a vehicle needs and why.Voted Best of Palestine 2026The Best of Palestine recognition is decided by public vote, so it reflects how local residents view the businesses they rely on rather than the judgment of an industry panel. The program is conducted by the Palestine Herald-Press, the daily newspaper serving Palestine and Anderson County.For JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop, the 2026 recognition arrives in the same year the business reaches 31 years under the Price family.Why Routine Inspection Matters More in Texas NowThe shop's expanded focus on general mechanical repair comes at a time when Texas drivers are responsible for more of their own vehicle safety checks. Under House Bill 3297, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023, most non-commercial vehicles in Texas no longer need an annual safety inspection before registration. The change took effect Jan. 1, 2025. Commercial vehicles still require safety inspections, and vehicles registered in the state's designated emissions counties still require emissions testing.The Texas Department of Public Safety has reminded drivers that, even without a required inspection, they should keep up regular maintenance, and that operating a vehicle without properly working safety equipment remains illegal. For many drivers, that means components once checked every year, such as brakes, steering and suspension parts, may now go years without a professional look unless the owner schedules one.Air Conditioning RepairIn East Texas, a working vehicle air conditioner is a practical necessity for much of the year. JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop diagnoses and repairs automotive air conditioning systems.A vehicle air conditioning system is a sealed loop. The compressor, driven by the engine, pressurizes refrigerant. The condenser, usually mounted in front of the radiator, releases heat from that refrigerant. An expansion valve or orifice tube then lowers its pressure before it reaches the evaporator inside the dashboard, where it absorbs heat from the cabin air.Because the system is sealed, low refrigerant almost always means there is a leak somewhere. Common causes of weak or warm airflow include:Refrigerant leaks at hoses, fittings, seals, the condenser or the evaporatorA failing compressor or compressor clutchA condenser blocked by debris or damaged by road impactA failed cooling fan that keeps the condenser from shedding heatElectrical faults, such as a bad pressure switch, relay or fuseA blend door problem that mixes heated air into the airflowAdding refrigerant without finding the leak usually provides only temporary relief. Accurate repair starts with checking system pressures and locating the source of the problem before the system is recharged. Drivers who notice airflow that is cool at highway speeds but warm at idle, a clicking or grinding noise when the AC engages, or a musty smell from the vents should have the system checked before a small problem becomes a compressor replacement.Front-End RepairThe front end of a vehicle includes the steering and suspension components that connect the front wheels to the frame and control how the vehicle steers. These parts include tie rod ends, ball joints, upper and lower control arms, control arm bushings, sway bar links and wheel bearings. On many trucks and SUVs, the front end also carries the weight of the engine, which places steady stress on these components.Worn front-end parts affect both handling and safety. Common warning signs include:Clunking or knocking over bumpsLoose, wandering or delayed steeringThe vehicle pulling to one sideUneven or rapid tire wear, especially on the inside or outside edgeVibration in the steering wheelA humming or grinding noise that grows louder with speed, often a sign of a worn wheel bearingBecause front-end wear develops gradually, many drivers adjust to it without noticing. A worn ball joint or tie rod end can eventually separate, which can cause a loss of steering control. Inspection by a qualified mechanic can identify looseness before it reaches that point.Rear-End and Differential RepairIn shop terms, the“rear end” usually refers to the rear differential and axle assembly on rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive vehicles. The differential is the gear assembly that sends engine power to the drive wheels while letting them turn at different speeds through a corner. Without it, the inside and outside tires would scrub against the road every time the vehicle turned.The differential runs in its own gear oil, which breaks down over time and with heat. Trucks that tow, haul heavy loads or see off-road use put additional strain on the differential. Signs of a rear-end problem include:A whine or howl that rises and falls with vehicle speedA clunk when accelerating, decelerating or shifting into gearVibration from the rear of the vehicleGear oil leaking at the axle seals, the pinion seal or the differential coverCatching a leak or noise early can keep a seal replacement or fluid service from turning into a major gear or bearing repair.Suspension RepairSuspension repair covers the components that support the vehicle's weight and keep the tires in contact with the road. Shocks and struts control how the vehicle responds to bumps, braking and turns. Springs carry the load, and bushings and mounts isolate road vibration from the cabin.Worn shocks and struts can lengthen stopping distances, cause the vehicle to nose-dive during braking, increase body roll in turns and lead to a bouncy ride after bumps. Leaking fluid on the outside of a shock or strut is a common sign that it needs replacement. The shop repairs suspension systems on cars, trucks and SUVs.Brake RepairBrakes are the most important safety system on any vehicle. Most modern vehicles use hydraulic brakes: pressing the pedal sends brake fluid through lines to calipers or wheel cylinders, which press pads or shoes against rotors or drums to slow the wheels.The shop performs brake service including pad and rotor replacement and diagnosis of braking problems. Drivers should schedule a brake inspection if they notice:Squealing or squeaking when braking, often from a pad wear indicatorGrinding, which can mean the pads are worn to metalA pulsating brake pedal, commonly caused by uneven rotor surfacesA soft, spongy or sinking pedalThe vehicle pulling to one side when stoppingA brake warning light on the dashboardBrake pads that are replaced before they wear to the backing plate can often be serviced without replacing the rotors, which lowers the cost of the repair. Waiting until the brakes grind usually means more parts and more expense.Engine Diagnostics and RepairEngine work at JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop ranges from diagnosing a check-engine light to cylinder head rebuilds, motor swaps and complete engine replacement. The shop also repairs alternators and charging systems and performs engine performance tuning.A check-engine light means the vehicle's computer has stored a diagnostic trouble code. That code identifies the system reporting a fault, not necessarily the part that failed. A code pointing to a misfire, for example, could be caused by a spark plug, an ignition coil, a fuel injector, a vacuum leak or internal engine wear. Accurate diagnosis typically pairs scan-tool data with hands-on testing so that the right part is replaced the first time.The shop's in-house machine shop allows certain work to be handled on site, including resurfacing cylinder heads and exhaust manifolds and servicing fuel injectors. Handling that work in house can be useful on cylinder head repairs, where a warped head surface must be machined flat before the engine is reassembled.Drivers should not ignore engine warning signs such as a flashing check-engine light, overheating, loss of power, rough idle, blue or white smoke from the exhaust, or a dashboard battery or charging light. A flashing check-engine light typically signals a severe misfire that can damage the catalytic converter if the vehicle continues to be driven.Exhaust Work Remains a SpecialtyThe shop's roots remain in exhaust. It builds custom exhaust systems planned around a specific vehicle and the owner's goals, whether that is a deeper tone, a quieter highway ride, better flow or replacing rusted factory sections.Custom work includes cat-back systems, which replace the exhaust from the catalytic converter rearward; axle-back systems, which typically change the muffler and tailpipe section; true dual exhaust conversions; X-pipes and Y-pipes; and muffler and resonator swaps. A muffler mainly controls volume and tone, while a resonator reduces harshness and the low, constant drone many drivers notice at highway speeds. The shop offers both stainless steel, valued for corrosion resistance and long service life, and aluminized steel, a lower-cost option that holds up well in many conditions.Exhaust repair also has a safety side. A leaking exhaust system can allow carbon monoxide to enter the cabin, particularly with a leak near the front of the vehicle or under the passenger compartment. The company does not perform emissions-defeat modifications and directs performance customers toward legal, compliant options.What Customers Should Expect From a Repair ShopThe company says customers should always know what they are paying for and why, with straightforward pricing and no hidden fees. Whether a vehicle needs an AC repair or an engine replacement, drivers choosing any repair shop can reasonably expect a clear explanation of what was found, an estimate before work begins, and a distinction between repairs that are needed now and items that can be watched. Customers should feel comfortable asking a mechanic to show them a worn part or explain why a repair is recommended.Serving Palestine and the Surrounding AreaJR Muffler & Mechanic Shop is located in Palestine, the county seat of Anderson County. Its customers come from across the region, including Tyler, Buffalo and Fairfield. The business is a member of the Palestine Chamber of Commerce.About JR Muffler & Mechanic ShopJR Muffler & Mechanic Shop is a family-owned, full-service mechanic shop in Palestine, Texas. Founded in 1995 by James Price and owned since 2015 by his son, Shane Price, the shop provides air conditioning repair, front-end and rear-end repair, suspension repair, brake repair, engine diagnostics and repair, alternator and charging system repair, and custom exhaust fabrication for cars, trucks and SUVs. The shop was recognized in the Palestine Herald-Press Best of Palestine 2026 awards. JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop is located at 1917 W Oak St #4029, Palestine, TX 75801, and can be reached at (903) 731-4478. More information is available at .

Shane Price

JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop

+1 903-731-4478

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JR Muffler & Mechanic Shop Marks 31 Years of Full-Service Auto Repair in Palestine News Provided By Quick Strike Media October 18, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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