Lana Kerr's 'Going Deep' Makes Television Debut On Spark TV October 18

Now Available

- Lana Kerr, Host of GOING DEEPTM WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when women stop whispering about aging, intimacy, their bodies and the choices they make for themselves?Lana Kerr is ready to find out.On Sunday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. ET, GOING DEEP with Lana Kerr makes its television debut on Spark TV, marking the next evolution of a platform created by Kerr to challenge the silence surrounding women's health, aging, sexuality, beauty, identity and longevity.Created by Kerr and developed from the conversations she has been leading for years, Going DeepTM began as a recurring radio and digital series on 710 WOR and iHeartRadio before evolving into a long-form television format. The television edition is produced in collaboration with Spark Motion Pictures LLC and distributed on Spark TV, bringing Kerr's original concept to a wider streaming audience.But for Kerr, Going Deep was never simply a show.It is part of a much larger mission.“I created Going Deep because I was tired of seeing women reach different stages of their lives without anyone really preparing us for what comes next,” says Kerr.“We talk about everything around aging, but rarely the things women are actually experiencing, changes in our bodies, intimacy, confidence, relationships, health and how we see ourselves. I want women to hear these conversations before they're desperately searching for answers. Aging shouldn't be something we fear or quietly accept. We should understand it, talk about it and have choices.”Kerr is the Founder and CEO of Lumisque Skincare, creator of CO2Liftand founder of the HERgevityTM movement, an initiative focused on changing the cultural conversation around female aging from one of decline to one of longevity, regeneration and ownership.Going Deep brings that philosophy into a new medium.Rather than another interview series built around surface-level talking points, Kerr sits across from leading physicians, authors, innovators and cultural voices to explore subjects that are deeply personal and often deeply avoided: menopause, sexual wellness, cosmetic surgery, changing relationships, confidence, identity, pleasure and what it actually means to grow older as a woman.The premiere episode,“Is It Time to Rethink the Facelift?”, features renowned surgeons Dr. Steven Cohen and Dr. Marc Levin in a candid discussion that moves beyond before-and-after photographs to examine how women should think about cosmetic surgery in the first place, from choosing the right surgeon and understanding risk to the role of artistry, expectations and knowing when surgery is, or is not, the right choice. The program's underlying message is equally important: there is no single correct way to age.On October 25, Kerr sits down with Emmy-winning journalist, author and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal for a deeply personal conversation about midlife, identity and what happens when the changes women fear may actually become the catalyst for something more powerful. Fadal discusses experiencing menopause symptoms while navigating a highly visible television career and ultimately turning that experience into a mission to change how women understand midlife.The first chapter of the television rollout concludes November 2 with physicians Dr. Prudence Hall and Dr. Red Alinsod, tackling a subject still too often missing from mainstream discussions about aging: intimate health. The episode examines changes including dryness, discomfort, sensation, urinary health and sexual wellness, and why women deserve information and options rather than being told that these experiences are simply something they must accept with age.Following the first three television premieres, Going Deep will take a brief production break while Kerr films the final three episodes completing Season One.ONE SHOW. A GROWING MEDIA PLATFORM.The Spark TV premiere represents one part of the expanding Going DeepTM ecosystem.Full conversations, original digital content and independent Going Deep programming will continue to live across Kerr and the brand's owned platforms, including YouTube and social channels, allowing audiences to discover and engage with the series beyond television.At the same time, selected television editions will receive their premiere spotlight on Spark TV, creating two complementary ways for audiences to enter the conversation: through the growing Going DeepTM digital universe and through its television home on Spark.For Kerr, all of those subjects lead back to one question:What becomes possible when women understand themselves well enough to decide how they want to age?“My goal isn't to tell women how to age,” Kerr adds.“It's to make sure we have enough information to decide for ourselves. If Going DeepTM can make one woman ask a question she was embarrassed to ask, challenge something she thought she just had to live with, or feel less alone in what she's experiencing, then we're doing exactly what I created it to do.”And with its television debut, that conversation is getting much bigger.PREMIERE SCHEDULESunday, October 18 - 6:00 p.m. ETIs It Time to Rethink the Facelift?Featuring Dr. Steven Cohen and Dr. Marc LevinSunday, October 25Have We Been Thinking About Aging All Wrong?Featuring Tamsen FadalMonday, November 2Why Are Women Still Unprepared for Intimate Aging?Featuring Dr. Prudence Hall and Dr. Red AlinsodAdditional Season One episodes will premiere following the next production cycle.HOW TO WATCHGOING DEEPTM with Lana Kerr premieres on Spark TV on October 18, with the official premiere watch time at 6:00 p.m. ET.Viewers can join Spark through the official Going DeepTM premiere page.Watch / Join Spark:Audiences can also follow Going Deep with Lana Kerr across its owned digital and social platforms for additional episodes, clips and original conversations.ABOUT LANA KERRLana Kerr is an entrepreneur, author, regenerative beauty innovator and advocate for a new conversation around women's longevity. She is the Founder and CEO of Lumisque Skincare, creator of CO2Lift, founder of the HERgevity movement, and creator and host of Going Deep with Lana Kerr.Across business, media and advocacy, Kerr's work is increasingly centered on one mission: changing the way women understand aging, physically, emotionally and culturally, and giving women greater ownership over how they navigate every stage of their lives.Going Deep extends that mission into media, bringing together physicians, innovators, authors and cultural leaders for conversations designed to go beyond headlines, stigma and surface-level answers./ @thelanakerrABOUT GOING DEEPTM WITH LANA KERRCreated by Lana Kerr, Going Deep is a long-form media platform exploring women's wellness, longevity, sexuality, relationships, beauty, identity and the realities of aging through candid conversations with experts and cultural voices.Originally introduced through radio and digital programming on 710 WOR/iHeartRadio, Going Deep expands into television in 2026 through a collaboration with Spark Motion Pictures LLC, with television programming distributed on Spark TV.Created by Lana Kerr.Television production in collaboration with Spark Motion Pictures LLC.Distributed on Spark TV.

Marketing CO2Lift®

CO2Lift® by Lumisque Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lana Kerr's 'Going Deep' Makes Television Debut on Spark TV October 18 News Provided By LUMISQUE Inc October 18, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.