Pharmuna Raised $5M Through Fastercapital, With Hesham Zreik As Lead Investor, To Expand AI-Pharmacy Platform

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Raising $5M for Pharmuna #1 Pharmaceutical platform

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SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pharmuna, an AI-powered pharmacy platform designed to make medical and medication-related guidance more accessible, has raised $5 million through FasterCapital. The company had previously secured $200,000 in investment to support its initial development and growth.Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, has personally invested in Pharmuna and is serving as lead investor in the company. FasterCapital is also supporting Pharmuna through its fundraising and venture-building programs, working with the startup as it strengthens its technology, expands its healthcare professional network, and prepares for international growth. FasterCapital led the round where multiple VCs participated in it.Pharmuna has joined FasterCapital's portfolio as it works to strengthen its AI capabilities, expand its network of healthcare professionals, improve its pharmacy and medication guidance services, and reach users in additional markets.Pharmuna was created to address a common challenge in healthcare: people frequently have important questions about medicines, possible side effects, drug interactions, dosage instructions, treatment options, and whether a health concern requires professional attention, yet reliable and understandable guidance is not always immediately available.Patients may leave a clinic or pharmacy with unanswered questions, while others turn to online searches and encounter fragmented, highly technical, or unreliable information. Pharmuna aims to create a clearer first point of access to healthcare and pharmacy-related information.The platform uses artificial intelligence to provide users with immediate, easy-to-understand preliminary guidance about medications and general healthcare concerns. It can help users better understand medicine-related information, identify questions they may want to discuss with a healthcare professional, and recognize situations in which professional medical advice is needed.Pharmuna is designed to support, rather than replace, doctors, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. When a user requires professional expertise, the platform is intended to help connect them with qualified pharmacists, doctors, and specialized healthcare providers.Clara Nyto, Founder and CEO of Pharmuna, said:“People often have important questions about their medicines and health but do not always have quick access to clear and reliable guidance. Pharmuna was created to bridge that gap. Our goal is to use AI responsibly to help people become better informed while ensuring that qualified healthcare professionals remain central to important medical decisions. The $5 million fundraising round, together with the investment and support of Hesham Zreik and FasterCapital, will help us improve our technology, expand our professional network, and make Pharmuna accessible to more users.”By combining AI-powered assistance with access to human medical expertise, Pharmuna aims to make healthcare support faster, easier to understand, and more accessible while helping users become better prepared for consultations with doctors and pharmacists.The platform also seeks to create stronger connections between patients, pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and specialized providers, reducing the fragmentation users often experience when looking for medical information and professional support.Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital and lead investor in Pharmuna, said:“I decided to invest in Pharmuna because the startup is addressing an important and widespread healthcare problem. People increasingly expect immediate access to information, but healthcare requires a much more responsible approach than most other industries. Pharmuna combines the speed and accessibility of AI with the essential judgment and expertise of qualified healthcare professionals.”Zreik added:“We are pleased to support Pharmuna in its $5 million fundraising round. The opportunity goes beyond providing answers to healthcare questions. Pharmuna can create a bridge between patients, pharmacists, doctors, and other healthcare providers while helping users become better informed before they make healthcare decisions. FasterCapital will support the team across fundraising, product development, market expansion, investor readiness, and strategic growth.”As lead investor, Zreik will also work with the Pharmuna team on its strategic direction and fundraising efforts. FasterCapital will leverage its investor network and venture-building resources to support the company in connecting with additional investors and strategic partners as Pharmuna progresses toward completing its $5 million round.FasterCapital is supporting Pharmuna through its Raise Capital program and broader venture-building services. The support includes fundraising preparation, investor outreach, business development, product strategy, international expansion, and strategic advisory.With the new funding, Pharmuna plans to further develop its AI-powered guidance technology, expand its healthcare professional and pharmacy network, enhance medication and drug-interaction information, strengthen its user experience, and enter additional international markets.Pharmuna also plans to further develop safeguards and escalation mechanisms that encourage users to seek professional medical care whenever individualized diagnosis, treatment, or medical judgment is required.About PharmunaPharmuna is an AI-powered pharmacy platform designed to help people better understand medicines, general health concerns, treatment-related questions, and when professional medical advice may be required. Pharmuna combines AI-powered preliminary guidance with access to pharmacists, doctors, and other qualified healthcare professionals. The platform aims to make healthcare information more accessible and understandable while supporting, rather than replacing, professional medical care.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is #1 online incubator/accelerator and Venture Builder based in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2014, FasterCapital supports entrepreneurs through fundraising, technical development, business growth, market expansion, idea validation, and strategic advisory. FasterCapital has supported over 1,697 startups in raising more than $2.8 billion and has directly invested more than $1.27 billion in 1,193 companies.FasterCapital's support system includes a worldwide network of investors, mentors, representatives, and strategic partners. Its programs include Raise Capital, Tech Cofounder, Grow your Startup, Idea to Product, Mega Financing, and other specialized services designed to support startups from early validation through fundraising, growth, and international expansion.Rasha AlMasriFasterCapital+1 512-400-0256email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedInInstagramFacebookYouTube

Rasha AlMasri

FasterCapital

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Pharmuna Raised $5M Through FasterCapital, with Hesham Zreik as Lead Investor, to Expand AI-Pharmacy Platform News Provided By FasterCapital October 18, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Science, Technology



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