Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds To Omar Abdullah Over Stone-Pelting Incident Involving Kashmir-Bound Bus, Says Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday responded to Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Omar Abdullah over an alleged stone-pelting incident involving a Union Territory-bound registered bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, saying that the matter was promptly investigated and two accused persons had been arrested.

The exchange followed Abdullah's repost on social media platform X of a report alleging that stones and bricks were hurled at a Kashmir-bound bus near Kurukshetra in Haryana in what was described as a suspected hate crime.

Responding to Abdullah, CM Saini assured that the safety of every citizen and every person visiting Haryana remained the state government's top priority.

"The safety of every citizen and every person visiting the state is our highest priority. Mr. Omar Abdullah, Haryana Police ensured immediate action in this matter," CM Saini said on X.

Clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, the Haryana Chief Minister said the police investigation had revealed that the altercation was triggered by a parking dispute between two vehicle drivers.

"The police investigation has revealed that the altercation was merely a parking dispute between two vehicle drivers. An FIR has been registered in the matter and both accused have been arrested," he added.

He said that further legal proceedings in the case were underway.

Earlier, Abdullah had expressed concern over the incident and urged the Haryana government and police to take strict action against those responsible.

"This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government led by Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Police catch the culprits and take action to ensure these things don't happen again," the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said on X.

The social media post accompanying his remarks alleged that stones and bricks were pelted at a Jammu and Kashmir-registered bus travelling on the Delhi-Srinagar route near Kurukshetra in Haryana in an alleged hate crime.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in the X post also condemned the incident and sought action against those involved.

"One elderly Kashmiri man was injured in the attack, leaving families helpless and terrified. We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators," Dar said on X.

He also urged the Haryana Police to take cognisance of the incident, identify those responsible and initiate appropriate action against them.