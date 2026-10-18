Manipuri Language To Be Included In Sansad Bhashini For Real-Time Translation In Parliamentary Proceedings

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) The Manipuri language will be included in Sansad Bhashini to facilitate real-time translation and transcription of parliamentary proceedings, officials said here on Sunday.

An official said that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, in a letter to Manipur BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, informed her that the Manipuri language would be included in Sansad Bhashini for real-time translation and transcription of parliamentary proceedings.

Sharda Devi had earlier urged Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan to include Manipuri in Sansad Bhashini to enable real-time translation and transcription of parliamentary proceedings.

The letter stated that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat valued her suggestion and shared the objective of promoting linguistic inclusivity and ensuring wider accessibility to parliamentary proceedings.

“As announced by the Chairman in his opening remarks to the House at the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 20, 2026, the Secretariat has introduced live AI-based simultaneous interpretation of the proceedings in nine languages through the Multi-Media Devices at Members' seats.“This facility will be expanded gradually to all 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution,” the letter said.

It further stated that, under the“Vani Setu” initiative, being developed as part of the Sampurna Digital Sansad (SDS) project, the Secretariat was making continuous efforts to extend real-time translation facilities to all Scheduled languages, including Manipuri.“Initial trials for the inclusion of additional languages have already been conducted, and your request has been duly noted for consideration in the ongoing expansion,” the letter informed Sharda Devi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur expressed happiness over the development, describing it as an important step towards giving greater recognition to the Manipuri language and promoting the state's linguistic and cultural heritage.

In a post on its X handle, the BJP's Manipur unit said:“A Proud Moment for Manipuri Language! The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has acknowledged the request by Smt. A Sharda Devi, Hon'ble MP & President, BJP Manipur Pradesh, for the inclusion of Manipuri language in Sansad Bhashini for real-time translation and transcription of parliamentary proceedings.”

The BJP further described the development as a meaningful step towards preserving the mother tongue, celebrating the state's cultural heritage and giving greater recognition to the Manipuri language.“A meaningful step towards preserving our mother tongue, celebrating our cultural heritage, and giving greater recognition to the Manipuri language. Our Language, Our Identity, Our Pride!” the BJP post said.

The inclusion of Manipuri in the initiative is expected to contribute to the broader objective of making parliamentary proceedings more accessible to people speaking different languages across the country.

The expansion of the facility to all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule is part of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's efforts to use digital technology and artificial intelligence to promote linguistic inclusivity in parliamentary communication.