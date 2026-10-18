Himachal CM Opens Two Blocks Of State Secretariat

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 18 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated Blocks 1 and 2 of Phase IV of the Armsdale Building at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, built at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that infrastructure expansion was essential alongside development.

The Secretariat building had been expanded, and offices would be shifted to the new premises shortly.

Replying to a media query, Chief Minister Sukhu said the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats across the state's six government medical colleges had been increased from 277 to 597, marking a historic addition of 320 seats.

He added that the number of PG seats at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla has been increased from 139 to 230, an increase of 91 seats.

At Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, the number of seats had risen from 99 to 156, up by 57 seats.

At Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi, the number of seats had risen from 24 to 79, an addition of 55 seats.

And at YS Parmar Government Medical College in Nahan, the PG seats has been increased from three to 35 seats.

At Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba, the seats have been increased from four to 32, while at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, the PG seats have been increased from eight to 65 seats.

The Chief Minister said the state government was placing special emphasis on strengthening government medical colleges, expanding opportunities for PG medical education and improving the availability of specialised healthcare services.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the increase in PG medical seats would provide young doctors with greater opportunities to pursue specialised medical education within the state.

It would also increase the availability of trained specialist doctors in government hospitals.

He added that that nearly 15 to 20 years old health equipment were being replaced with modern machines.

He said that healthcare institutions were being equipped with machinery at par with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.