Tiger Shroff Firing: Arvind Sawant Slams Govt Over Law & Order

Opposition Slams 'Profound Failure' of Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff and questioned the Maharashtra government's handling of law and order in Mumbai, expressing concern over the safety of ordinary citizens on Sunday. While talking to ANI, Sawant said,“This is a truly grave incident; no amount of condemnation is enough. Unfortunately, there is no law and order in this country, and the situation in Mumbai is even worse... Is an ordinary citizen safe in this country? That is the most critical question."

He further questioned the deployment of police force providing security to the common people, calling the incident a "profound failure of government". "The government has thousands of police personnel at its disposal; thousands are deployed to stop peaceful protesters, yet there is no police force available to provide security. You should be ashamed that a gangster, while sitting inside a jail, is orchestrating all of this. This is a profound failure on the part of this government,” he said.

Congress Echoes Concerns

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also criticised the state government, referring to the murder of Baba Siddique and the attack on actor Salman Khan's residence and now Tiger Shroff.“The attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff today is a very serious matter. We must ask: what has this government reduced Mumbai to? First, there was the murder of Baba Siddique; then, assailants openly attacked Salman Khan's residence; and now, numerous Bollywood actors and producers are receiving blatant threats. What is the police doing? Such incidents have been on the rise over the past few years. It is clear that this government has proven to be a complete failure. If Bollywood actors are being subjected to such attacks, what can the average citizen expect in terms of their own safety? The government must certainly take responsibility for this. We condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. (ANI)

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