Tiger Shroff Firing: AICWA Slams Govt, Alleges Failure To Protect

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday expressed shock and anguish over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, alleging that the government and police had failed to protect members of the film industry and demanding strict action against the gangsters responsible for such attacks. AICWA said one person was hit by a bullet during the incident and claimed that Tiger Shroff had narrowly escaped an attack that could have cost him his life.

AICWA Demands Action, Slams Govt Over 'Atmosphere of Fear'

The association said the incident was not isolated, citing previous attacks and security concerns involving members of the film industry, including firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, the stabbing attack at actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home, firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe.

“One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them,” the association said.

“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate," AICWA added.

“Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God,” the release stated.

"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added.

The association urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to“take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind the attacks, arrest the shooters and those who ordered the firing without delay, and break the extortion network.”

The association also demanded,“adequate security and protection for film personalities and their families, fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks and restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order.”

Police Confirm Actor Safe, Two Injured

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has prompted reactions from several members of the film industry, with concerns being raised over the safety of celebrities and the need for strict action against those responsible.

Shroff remained safe after unidentified individuals opened fire at him as he was leaving a private event in Mumbai around 7 pm on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg said. Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured in the incident.

Addressing the incident, DCP Mohit Garg said the actor did not sustain any gunshot injuries and was safe. "This incident took place around 7 o'clock. Some unknown individuals arrived at the scene and opened fire on Mr Tiger Shroff as he was leaving after concluding a private event. Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries; he is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident: one is his driver, Firdaus, who sustained an injury to his hand-according to the latest information, he is out of danger,” said Garg.

He added,“The second person injured is Mr Chauhan, who is currently undergoing treatment. Recognising the seriousness of the incident, the Mumbai Police have deployed a sufficient number of teams, with various branches involved in the investigation. A forensic team has conducted a preliminary analysis. Further relevant information will be conveyed to you as it becomes available.” (ANI)

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