YS Jagan Meets Governor, Alleges 'Undemocratic' ULB Poll Practices

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan on Sunday and apprised him of the alleged coalition government's undemocratic practices, including blocking Opposition candidates from filing nominations in the Urban Local Body elections. He sought the Governor's intervention to press for the deployment of Central forces and CCTV coverage throughout the election process.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the undemocratic conduct was unprecedented. He appealed to party cadre to continue their fight, saying that times would change in the coming days.

Jagan Details Alleged Irregularities

He told the Governor how YSRCP candidates were being blocked from filing nominations while TDP supporters were allowed into nomination centres, where alleged attacks were carried out on the party's candidates. "In eight places in the state, no nominations were filed. In 19 places, only 36 per cent of the nomination papers were filed, while in eight other places, the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates were torn up. In Pulivendula, only 19 nominations were filed across 36 wards, underscoring the seriousness of the situation," Reddy alleged.

He added, "The Governor was also apprised of the treatment meted out to YSRCP MPs Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy and Gurumoorthy at nomination centres, the police opening fire at candidates, and the filing of serious cases against candidates."

YS Jagan alleged that active YSRCP cadre were being targeted through a conspiracy to bind them over. He appealed to the public and all concerned to protect democracy and ensure that everyone wishing to contest is allowed to file nomination papers.

'A Stain on Democracy'

“These acts of anarchy show that Chandrababu lacks confidence, despite resorting to undemocratic practices. Denying people who wish to contest the opportunity to do so is a stain on democracy,” he said, adding that all options, including legal remedies, would be explored to save democracy. (ANI)

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