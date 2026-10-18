Expert Flags Concern Over Violent France Protests, Questions Stability

Expert Flags Stability and Democratic Concerns

Defence and foreign affairs expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Sunday expressed concern over the violent protests in France, saying that resorting to violence instead of pursuing demands through democratic channels does not reflect the country's democratic ethos.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said the fresh wave of demonstrations, which reportedly led to widespread arson, looting and vandalism, raised concerns about France's internal stability. He also pointed to reports of similar demonstrations in other European countries, including Italy and Albania.

“There are reports that protest demonstrations have erupted once again in France. In these fresh incidents of protests, 1,200 people have reportedly been arrested or detained, which demonstrates how unstable France's internal situation currently remains,” he said.

Srivastava alleged that protests ostensibly organised over school reforms and other demands had escalated into violence, emphasising the need to investigate the forces allegedly contributing to the unrest.“There is an urgent need to understand which forces are constantly backing these protest demonstrations taking place in France and other European nations,” he said.

Highlighting France's historical contribution to democratic values, Srivastava said the country had long been associated with the principles of equality, liberty and fraternity.“In a democracy, everyone should have the right to protest, and France is renowned for the French Revolution. It has been a guiding light for democracy worldwide; slogans like equality, liberty, and fraternity remain the bedrocks of democratic values. However, in such a France, resorting to violence, unrest, and disruption instead of pressing demands through democratic channels does not represent France's democratic ethos,” he said.

Alleged Nexus and Call for Investigation

Srivastava also called for an investigation into what he described as a possible nexus between sections of the left-liberal sphere and radical Islam, alleging that certain elements could be contributing to the escalation of unrest. He did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Backing strict action against those responsible for violence, he said the authorities should identify the individuals and groups involved in arson, looting and vandalism, particularly as France prepares for elections next year.

French Government Responds to Unrest

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Sunday that 1,800 people had been taken into custody following the violent demonstrations. He added that investigations were underway to identify those responsible.

In a post on X, Nunez condemned attacks on law enforcement personnel, public institutions and commercial establishments, while expressing support for police officers, gendarmes and firefighters who responded to the unrest. The minister said more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters had been injured, while hundreds of businesses had suffered significant damage.

The demonstrations on Saturday saw clashes between protesters and security forces in several French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux. Fires were reported at multiple locations, commercial establishments were looted, and the town hall in Limoges suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out during the unrest, according to France 24. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)