Tri-Series: Salman's Century Guides Pakistan To 37-Run Win Over SL

A century by Salman Ali Agha and fine bowling from Pakistan pace trio of Shaheed Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah helped Pakistan start off their tri-series campaign against Sri Lanka with a 37-run win at Rawalpindi on Sunday.

After a century from Salman (107 in 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six) guided Pakistan to 305, Sri Lanka's hopes were kept alive by half-centurions Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage, but the Pakistan pacers kept chipping wickets timely, bundling out SL for 268 in 48.1 overs.

Salman's Ton Guides Pakistan to 305

Coming to the match, Pakistan was put to bat first by Sri Lanka. After Pakistan was reduced to 118/4, a 97-run stand between Salman Agha and Hasan Nawaz (37 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) put the team back on track. Agha slammed his fourth ODI ton, scoring 107 in 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six, taking Pakistan to 305 all out in 49.5 overs. Eshan Malinga (4/46) and Asitha Fernando (3/59) were among top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam Crosses 16,000-Run Milestone

Babar Azam, the skipper, who made 45 in 57 balls, with six fours, became the fifth Pakistani to reach 16,000 international runs.

Haq (20,541 runs in 495 matches with 35 centuries), Younis Khan (17,790 runs in 408 matches with 41 centuries), Mohammed Yousuf (17,134 runs in 374 matches with 39 centuries), and Javed Miandad (16,213 runs in 357 matches with 31 centuries). The right-hander batter's forte is ODIs, with 6,671 runs in 144 matches and 141 innings at an average of 53.36, with 20 centuries and 38 fifties, and a best score of 158. Sri Lanka's Chase Falters Despite Fifties During the chase, Sri Lanka sank to 91/4 in 19.3 overs, losing Avishka Fernando (5), Kusal Mendis (18), Kamindu Mendis (44 in 50 balls, with four boundaries) and Sahan Arachchige (3), with Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/55) getting two of these wickets. Rathnayake (79 in 74 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Liyanage (60 in 74 balls, with five fours) put Sri Lanka back in the game with a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket. Liyanage was the sixth wicket down at 253 runs, with SL needing 53 runs in 38 balls. However, Naseem Shah (2/43) and Haris Rauf (2/48) got two crucial wickets, removing Dasun Shanaka for 28. Pakistan managed to skittle out SL for 268 in 48.1 overs. Agha won the 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Now in 355 international appearances since his debut in 2015, Babar has made 16,038 runs in 399 innings at an average of 45.30, with 32 centuries and 111 fifties. His best score is 196. Above him are legends: Inzamam