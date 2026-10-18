IAF's Quick Response: Patient Airlifted From Leh Amid Bad Weather

IAF Evacuates Critically Ill Patient From Leh

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft undertook a short-notice casualty evacuation late at night, airlifting a critically ill 30-year-old civilian patient from Leh to Palam for further medical care, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday. As per the ministry, the mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution. The patient was subsequently transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment. The mission reflects the IAF's operational readiness and its ability to respond promptly to critical humanitarian requirements, including medical evacuation under challenging conditions.

12 Rescued From Indravati River Flood

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter on Saturday rescued 12 people, including two women and three children, who were stranded overnight due to flooding of the Indravati River, following a distress call. The helicopter, operating from Jagdalpur, carried out the rescue operation after the people were stranded due to the rising water levels of the river. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)