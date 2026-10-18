Qatar Participates In 52Nd Session Of OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers

The State of Qatar was represented at the session by HE Rashid bin Saeed Al Khayarin, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Jeddah and Qatar's Permanent Representative to the OIC.

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