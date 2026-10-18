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Qatar, Norway Hold Third Round Of Political Consultations

Qatar, Norway Hold Third Round Of Political Consultations


Date: 2026-10-18 02:15:06

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The foreign ministries of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway have held the third round of political consultations in Oslo.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Norwegian side was chaired by Torgeir Larsen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations addressed bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it.

Members of the delegation accompanying HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.

political consultations Qatar Norway

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Gulf Times

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