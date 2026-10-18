Qatar, Norway Hold Third Round Of Political Consultations
The Qatari side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Norwegian side was chaired by Torgeir Larsen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The consultations addressed bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it.
Members of the delegation accompanying HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.political consultations Qatar Norway
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