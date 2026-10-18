Qatar To Be Guest Of Honor At 58Th Cairo International Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will be the guest of honor at the 58th Cairo International Book Fair.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Qatar's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, received the guest-of-honor insignia on behalf of Qatar at the closing ceremony of the 57th edition on February 3, 2026.

The General Egyptian Book Organization has set October 31 as the deadline for Egyptian, Arab and international publishing houses to submit applications to participate in the upcoming fair, which will run from January 20 to February 2, 2027.

Established in 1969, the Cairo International Book Fair is among the Arab world's oldest and most prominent book fairs. Over the decades, it has become a major annual gathering for publishers, writers, intellectuals and readers from Egypt and around the world. In addition to its extensive book displays, the program features literary discussions, cultural and artistic events, and activities for children, fostering dialogue, creativity and cultural exchange.

Cairo International Book Fair