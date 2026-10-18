JMJ Group Holding Opens The OQ Residences Waterfront In Lusail

MENAFN - Gulf Times) JMJ Group Holding has officially opened The OQ Residences Waterfront, a luxury residential development in Lusail's Waterfront District.

The opening ceremony, held at The OQ Residences in the presence of HE Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Al Thani, marks a significant milestone in the Qatari group's expanding portfolio across hospitality and residential real estate.

The opening represents an important step in JMJ Group Holding's vision of creating distinctive living experiences built on quality, design and an exceptional way of living. As a Qatari group contributing to Qatar's real estate and hospitality landscape, JMJ Group Holding continues to develop its portfolio with a focus on enduring value and modern living

The OQ Residences Waterfront extends the OQ brand from hospitality into residential living. First introduced through The OQ Hotel, the Qatari brand is built around a luxury way of living, expressed through comfort and modern blade-->

The OQ Residences Waterfront is officially GSAS-certified, reflecting the development's commitment to sustainability and responsible building practices. This achievement reinforces JMJ Group Holding's focus on quality, forward-thinking development and creating lasting value within Qatar's residential real estate sector.

HE Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Al Thani stated: "The opening of The OQ Residences marks a new milestone in the journey of The OQ, a brand we are proud to be 100% Qatari. The brand originated in the hospitality sector with The OQ Hotel and is now expanding its presence into the residential blade-->

He further added: "This development comes amid Qatar's advanced investment environment, supported by the leadership's vision and the infrastructure, legislation, and business-friendly climate it has established. At JMJ Group Holding, we look forward to continuing to invest and develop, creating Qatari projects and brands with the potential to grow and endure, in line with the nation's ambitions and future aspirations."

JMJ Group Holding's Expanding Portfolio

The opening comes as JMJ Group Holding continues to advance its portfolio of developments in Qatar. Upcoming projects include The OQ Residences Seef and upcoming collaboration with Michael Graves Architect from blade-->

The group's wider development pipeline also includes The Grove Residences, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and located on Qetaifan Island North. The planned development reflects the scale and direction of JMJ Group Holding's continued expansion in Qatar.

A Long-Term Vision for Living in Qatar

With The OQ Residences Waterfront now open, JMJ Group Holding continues to pursue its long-term ambition of creating enduring value and distinctive living experiences through its current and future developments. The opening marks a new chapter for the OQ brand as it grows from hospitality into residential living.

About JMJ Group Holding

Founded in 2009 by Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, JMJ Group Holding is a Qatari group contributing to Qatar's real estate and hospitality landscape through its portfolio of current and upcoming developments. Its portfolio includes The OQ Hotel and The OQ Residences Waterfront, with upcoming developments including The OQ Residences Seef, The Grove Residences on Qetaifan Island North, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. and upcoming collaboration with Michael Graves Architect from USA. JMJ Group Holding remains committed to creating lasting value and shaping the future of Qatar through visionary development and strategic partnerships. About The OQ

The OQ is a Qatari brand introduced through The OQ Hotel. Built around an exceptional way of living, the brand focuses on comfort, quality and contemporary design, extending its philosophy into residential living through The OQ Residences.

JMJ Group Holding OQ Residences Waterfront District real estate