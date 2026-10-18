DCO Launches Second Edition Of Digital Prosperity Awards To Recognize Solutions Building The Digital Future

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launched the second edition of the Digital Prosperity Awards (DPA), opening applications and nominations for eligible public-sector, private-sector and civil-society digital solutions across Member States and beyond.

The Awards recognize technology-driven solutions, initiatives and contributions delivering measurable socioeconomic impact, accelerating digital transformation and advancing an inclusive, sustainable and prosperous digital economy. The inaugural edition honored seven winners in February 2025.

Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, said:“A prosperous digital future is taking shape today through the vision, commitment and creativity of governments, innovators, organizations and communities that embrace digital cooperation. Together, they are turning possibility into progress and technology into tangible, measurable impact in people's lives. Through the second edition of the Digital Prosperity Awards, we celebrate exceptional solutions that advance digital prosperity for all. The Awards bring these achievements to the global stage, connecting them with wider networks, new opportunities and partners who can help extend their reach and impact. We call on innovators and organizations across our Member States and around the world to step forward and share the solutions that can transform lives, strengthen communities and open new pathways to opportunity. Your ideas, determination and leadership can help ensure that the digital future we build is inclusive, sustainable and prosperous; one in which every person and every community has the opportunity to thrive.”

Under the theme“Building the Future, Today,” the second edition recognizes solutions improving service access, empowering communities, enabling business growth, advancing innovation and widening digital participation. Seven categories span Digital Enablers, Digital Innovation and Digital Society, alongside three flagship prizes recognizing digital prosperity across Member States and beyond.

Ms. Alaa Abdulaal, Chief of Digital Economy Intelligence at the DCO, said:“We are looking for solutions that can prove their value, not simply describe their ambition. The strongest entries will show that they are solving a real challenge, delivering measurable results, and have the potential to extend that impact beyond their current context.”

Entries addressing challenges with measurable impact will undergo eligibility and due diligence checks, then international expert-panel evaluation against approved criteria, and the winners will be honored at the Digital Prosperity Awards ceremony in 2027.

Applications and nominations close on 4 January 2027. For category details, eligibility and entry guidance, visit: .

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