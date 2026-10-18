Sultan Bin Ahmed Launches 60-Home Village Project, Inaugurates Orphanage And Clinic In Southern Philippines

MENAFN - AETOSWire) A 60-home village planned for Dinas on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao will provide housing, clean water and vocational training under a humanitarian programme supported by organisations based in the UAE emirate of Sharjah.

An orphanage for 50 children and a newly renovated health clinic have also been completed in the area.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), launched the three projects during a visit to Dinas.

He laid the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village and inaugurated Dar Al Rahma Orphanage. His visit also marked the reopening of Dinas Health Clinic following a major renovation that expanded its services and medical capacity.

Sharjah Charity International is implementing the projects in cooperation with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), with funding from donors.

Each home in Al Reeh Al Mursala Village will consist of two bedrooms and a living room. An artesian well will supply clean water to residents.

A vocational centre forms part of the project, offering practical training to help residents access employment opportunities and earn an income.

Donations for the village were raised through“Al Reeh Al Mursala”, a charitable programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio.

Facilities at Dar Al Rahma Orphanage include four classrooms, a computer laboratory, a mosque and multipurpose learning spaces.

A sewing institute at the site will train the children's mothers in producing and selling clothing and textiles. Other facilities comprise an electrically powered well, shops for local products, a restaurant and administrative offices.

The renovated Dinas Health Clinic now provides general medicine, dental services, maternal and newborn care and emergency treatment. Patients have access to an on-site pharmacy and modern laboratory.

Its new equipment ranges from X-ray and ultrasound machines to neonatal care devices, electrocardiogram machines and vital-sign monitors. These additions will allow more patients to be diagnosed and treated locally.

“Alam wa Amal” (Pain and Hope), a humanitarian programme broadcast on Sharjah TV, contributed to the clinic's renovation alongside Sharjah Charity International.

Sheikh Sultan said humanitarian aid had long been a priority for the UAE. He emphasised that projects incorporating essential services, education and livelihood opportunities could bring greater stability to families and help communities live with dignity.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International, said the projects reflected the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support communities in need.

He noted that years of cooperation between the organisation and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority had delivered projects benefiting people in underserved areas.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said donations through“Al Reeh Al Mursala” had financed housing, health facilities and vocational programmes that enable families to build skills and secure stable sources of income.

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