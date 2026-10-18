Bitcoin Holds Firm While Altcoin Weakness Spreads

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The crypto market's largest assets carry enough weight to stabilize the aggregate even as most of what sits beneath them erodes. That dynamic shaped this week as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) held its relative footing and gained market share.

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For participants watching names outside the top of the cap table, the week has meant broad pressure. BTC's relative stability is the exception. Wider health would require much stronger participation across the field. NEAR, AVAX, and QNT each fill in what the total-cap figure cannot show on its own Capitalization Masks a Sharper Decline Beneath the Surface

This gap is visible in the market totals. Capitalization stood at $2.733 trillion, flat on the day, but breadth gives the clearer view. CoinMarketCap's top 100 registered 14 names positive against 86 negative. A cleaned screen of 39 established top 50 assets produced 4 positive against 35 negative, a median rolling loss of -7.32%, and a cap weighted decline of -2.49%. The reconstructed cap-weighted weekly figure across the broader field was -2.32%.Advertisement

Bitcoin dominance now stands at 60.09%. When dominance rises alongside 86 negative readings out of 100, the read points to concentration rather than rotation into altcoins. Ethereum (ETH) dominance is at 10.79%.

This concentrated market still had two liquid established standouts: XMR at +14.62% and TRX at +0.87%. The remainder of the current screen was negative. Large-layer-1 assets were broadly weaker as a group.

DeFiLlama's USD-pegged supply tracking shows a seven-day change of -0.47%, from $306.072 billion on October 11 to $304.630 billion on October 18. The data cannot distinguish redemptions, deployment, or timing differences, so the direction says little about where that capital went or whether it left the ecosystem.

That cautious demand picture extends to regulated investment vehicles. Farside's spot Bitcoin ETF table, updated through October 16, shows a net outflow of USD 228.4 million for October 12-16. Daily flows were USD -65.4 million, USD +175.7 million, USD -261.4 million, USD +5.1 million, and USD -82.4 million, respectively Assets Show How Uneven This Crypto Market Has BecomeBitcoin's Relative Stability Keeps the Headline Market Supported

Bitcoin's completed October 17 daily candle on Coinbase closed at $81,378, with an October 9 to 17 fixed-window change of -0.39% and a range of $79,676 to $84,262. CoinMarketCap showed $81,727, with a seven-day rolling change of -1.52%. TradingView's Coinbase feed showed $81,701, with a week-to-date change of -1.46%.-p

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BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

This leaves the price below the 20-day average at $83,319 and near the 50-day at $81,391. The proximity to the 50-day is worth noting as a reference level, though proximity alone carries no predictive weight.

Bitcoin lost less than most low-ranked assets this week. That relative outperformance is cushioning the headline aggregate, while broader recovery would require participation well beyond BTC Gives Back Earlier Gains as Broader Pressure Builds

NEAR's completed October 17 daily candle on Coinbase closed at $4.8517, with an October 9 to 17 fixed-window change of +8.74% and a range of $4.4437 to $5.9999. That fixed window captures an earlier move from near $4.44 toward $5.99. CoinMarketCap's rolling seven-day reading showed -5.65% and TradingView's week-to-date figure was -5.51%, both reflecting that much of the fixed-window gain was subsequently relinquished. CoinMarketCap showed a current price of $4.9955, with a 24-hour change of -0.87%.-p

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NEAR/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

This path leaves price below the 20-day average at $5.044 and above the 50-day at $3.8721. The fixed-window and rolling returns diverge because they measure different portions of the move Falls Back in Line With Wider Layer-One Weakness

AVAX's completed October 17 daily candle on Coinbase closed at $9.75, with an October 9 to 17 fixed-window change of -3.18% and a range of $9.338 to $11.104. CoinMarketCap showed $9.8019, with a seven-day rolling change of -5.06%. TradingView's Coinbase feed showed $9.801, with a week-to-date change of -5.35%.-p

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AVAX/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

That retreat leaves price below the 20-day average at $10.592 and above the 50-day at $9.399. AVAX's earlier separation from the large-layer-1 group has faded; it closed the week below its 20-day and in line with the broader altcoin weakness's Sharp Pullback Highlights the Risk Beyond Major Assets

Quant is the sharpest downside example among the four pairs, though it now sits outside the current liquid established screen. The tokens completed October 17 daily candle on Coinbase closed at $195.23, with an October 9 to 17 fixed-window change of -17.40% and a range of $189.84 to $256.25. CoinMarketCap showed $195.64, with a seven-day rolling change of -17.51%. TradingView's Coinbase feed showed $195.89, with a week-to-date change of -18.23%.-p

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QNT/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Price is well below the 20-day average at $236.77 and above the 50-day at $144.20. The distance from the 20-day average reflects the scale of the week's move. QNT's thinner volume can produce sharper percentage swings than a comparable move in a larger asset. The pullback suggests continued consolidation and price taking following the tokens 524% surge in late September Leadership Leaves the Market Exposed to Further Weakness

The headline reads better than the internals because a small group of large assets is holding it up. That leaves the aggregate exposed if those assets soften. Broader participation could narrow the gap from the other direction.

The $228.4 million weekly ETF net outflow, including $82.4 million on October 16, points to weaker demand through regulated vehicles over this period. The -0.47% seven-day stablecoin-supply change offers limited support for a meaningful influx of fresh capital over the period, while breadth readings show continued pressure across most of the altcoin space Would Need to Change for Altcoin Participation to Recover

There is still a balanced case. XMR and TRX stayed positive. NEAR's fixed-window reading reflects a genuine earlier gain of nearly 9% from October 9. AVAX remains above its 50-day average. Bitcoin closed less than 0.5% from where it opened the nine-day window and is sitting near a level that some technical frameworks treat as a reference.

If breadth recovers from 14-out-of-100 toward a range consistent with broader participation, the picture changes meaningfully. BTC holding near the 50-day at $81,391 while dominance sits above 60%, could accompany wider stabilization, though the two are not mechanically linked. Declining dominance alongside a stable or rising total cap would suggest capital moving back down the cap table.

Current participation remains too weak to support that case. Those conditions provide a clear test as the next sessions develop, and how they play out should show whether Bitcoin's relative stability supports wider participation or delays a broader adjustment.

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