Tap Payments Rises To 13Th In Regional Fintech Ranking Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiKuwaiti-founded Tap Payments has climbed to 13th place in the 2026 Forbes Middle East Fintech 50, gaining 11 positions over two years and securing a third consecutive appearance on the regional ranking.
The payments technology company rose from 18th position in 2025 and 24th in 2024, reflecting a sustained improvement in its standing among financial technology businesses operating across the Middle East and North Africa. The latest list, released on 8 October, places Tap immediately behind Saudi lending platform Lendo and ahead of Jordanian payments company MadfoatCom.
Founded by Kuwaiti entrepreneur Ali Abulhasan in 2014, Tap provides infrastructure enabling businesses to accept payments, manage transactions and move funds across different markets. The company is headquartered in Saudi Arabia, according to the 2026 ranking, although its origins and early operations were in Kuwait.
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