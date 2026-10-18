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Technology Ventures Emerge As India-UAE Trade Growth Driver Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-18 02:09:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Technology companies, start-ups and financial technology ventures could help lift India-UAE bilateral trade to $200 billion, a diplomat told a Dubai forum, identifying opportunities beyond established trade.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said innovation, renewable energy, defence and space technology could contribute to the next phase of economic expansion. He was addressing the Innovators and Investors Series organised by the Indian People's Forum on October 16.

The proposal comes as both governments pursue a target of $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2032. Trade reached $101.25 billion during India's 2025-26 financial year, exceeding $100 billion for a second consecutive year, according to official figures.

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The Arabian Post

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