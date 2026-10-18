Deutsch de Solothurner Gericht verwehrt James-Bond-Fan einen Schalldämpfer Original Read more: Solothurner Gericht verwehrt James-Bond-Fan einen Schalldä

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A James Bond fan and gun collector from the canton of Solothurn has been refused a silencer. His love of the films was not deemed sufficient grounds for an exemption. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss court denies James Bond fan a silencer This content was published on October 18, 2026 - 10:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The man wanted to fit his Walther PPK pistol – familiar from the James Bond films – with a suitable silencer, as the Solothurn Administrative Court noted in a recently published judgement. In support of his application, the gun owner stated that he was a great fan of the famous spy films.

He already owned a gun of the same design as that used by the famous British spy. He now wished to purchase the appropriate accessory, as James Bond also fires with a silencer on the big screen, after all.

No recognised collection

The cantonal firearms office and the relevant department rejected the application. The film fan challenged this decision in court, citing his alleged hobby as a collector. He argued that, amongst other things, he collected film props and required the accessory to complement his hobby. He also argued subsequently that he needed the silencer for specific shooting training sessions.

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