MENAFN - Swissinfo) This summer's drought has severely impacted the truffle season. The truffles are smaller than usual and scarce in the forests of canton Vaud, which has driven up prices. At the truffle market in the region La Côte, for example, the price per kilogram of truffles has risen by 30%, from CHF700 to CHF1,000 ($847-$1,210). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Summer drought drives up truffle prices in Switzerland This content was published on October 18, 2026 - 11:12 2 minutes

In the forests of Vaud, Joachim Fivaz and his dog Cita are searching for the prized mushroom. The dog's nose is spot-on, but the haul is disappointing: the truffles are significantly smaller than usual. The reason? These mushrooms need moisture during their seven-month growth cycle, and the summer heatwave proved fatal for them.

+ Drought in Switzerland: Europe's 'water tower' runs dry

At La Côte truffle market, the effects are being felt. This Saturday, there were only three vendors – half as many as last year. This scarcity is driving up prices: CHF1,000 per kilo this year, compared to CHF700 last year. A 30% increase that hasn't deterred enthusiasts, however.“Chocolate is expensive, but we don't deprive ourselves of it – and neither do we with truffles,” says one customer.“We can treat ourselves with just a few grams – no need to buy kilos,” adds another.

Rahman Dedic, president of the French-Speaking Switzerland Truffle Association, explains the price increase.“Given that there are fewer truffles and we have to travel farther to find them, it's normal for prices to be higher than last year.” For those who make their living from truffles, he acknowledges that“it's been a very difficult year”.

Several other truffle markets are scheduled for the coming weeks in French-speaking Switzerland.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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