Riots Break Out After Unauthorised Rally In Bern
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Ausschreitungen bei unbewilligter Kundgebung in Bern
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The Bern Cantonal Police reported on Sunday that, shortly after 11:20 pm on Saturday evening, a large number of people had gathered at the Schützenmatte in Bern for an unauthorised spontaneous demonstration. A procession subsequently formed and made its way towards the Lorraine quarter.
During the march, the demonstrators – some of whom were masked – set off pyrotechnics on several occasions. At the end of the Lorraine Bridge, police officers issued verbal warnings to the participants and ordered them to turn back. Despite police barrier tape and clear signals from the police, this order was not obeyed, the statement continued.More More The Reitschule: past and present
This content was published on Mar 28, 2017 The Reitschule in Bern is a venue of many faces that has had a colourful history in recent decades.Read more: The Reitschule: past and pr
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