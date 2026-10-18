Deutsch de Ausschreitungen bei unbewilligter Kundgebung in Bern Original Read more: Ausschreitungen bei unbewilligter Kundgebung in

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Riots broke out in Bern during an unauthorised demonstration on Saturday night. Emergency services were attacked with fireworks and dangerous objects. The police used rubber pellets and rubber bullets. No one was injured. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Riots break out after unauthorised rally in Bern This content was published on October 18, 2026 - 14:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Bern Cantonal Police reported on Sunday that, shortly after 11:20 pm on Saturday evening, a large number of people had gathered at the Schützenmatte in Bern for an unauthorised spontaneous demonstration. A procession subsequently formed and made its way towards the Lorraine quarter.

During the march, the demonstrators – some of whom were masked – set off pyrotechnics on several occasions. At the end of the Lorraine Bridge, police officers issued verbal warnings to the participants and ordered them to turn back. Despite police barrier tape and clear signals from the police, this order was not obeyed, the statement continued.

More More The Reitschule: past and present

This content was published on Mar 28, 2017 The Reitschule in Bern is a venue of many faces that has had a colourful history in recent decades.

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