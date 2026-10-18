20 Pakistani Police Officers Abducted In Balochistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Twenty police officers have been abducted by unidentified armed men in Balochistan, with efforts under way to secure their release, a media report said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Gorgina area on Friday night, when gunmen intercepted a vehicle carrying police recruits who were travelling home on leave from the Kalat Recruit Training Centre, the Express Urdu newspaper reported.

The abducted officers were from Balochistan and were undergoing training at a police training centre in Kalat, the report said.

According to police, the armed men first took the officers to Mastung district and then moved them to an undisclosed location.

Balochistan police officials said efforts were under way to determine the whereabouts of the abducted officers and secure their release.

The identities of those responsible remain unknown and no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

kk/sa