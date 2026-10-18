Iranian FM Araghchi Travels To Iraq For OIC Meeting

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has travelled to Iraq to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Iran's ISNA news agency reported that Araghchi arrived in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, on Saturday.

He was received at Baghdad International Airport by Iraq's deputy foreign minister, the report said.

The 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to be held in Baghdad on October 17 and 18.

The meeting's central theme is“Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development”.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that Araghchi would address the meeting and hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from Islamic countries during the visit.

hz/sa