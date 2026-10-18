Qatar Charity Launches 'Winter Heroes' Campaign For Vulnerable Communities Worldwide

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has launched its 2026“Winter Heroes” campaign to provide essential assistance to vulnerable families facing harsh weather and prolonged humanitarian crises campaign seeks to raise QAR 120 million for winter relief, humanitarian assistance and development projects globally, as well as social welfare programs in Qatar initiative was unveiled at a press conference attended by Mr. Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, Executive Director of Communications and Community Impact at Qatar Charity; Ms. Aisha Abdulrazzaq AlKuwari, Director of Humanitarian Operations; and Mr. Faisal Rashid Al-Fehaida, Executive Director of Alaqraboon Center.

Assistance Before the Cold Intensifies

Hejji said the campaign broadens the idea of humanitarian heroism to include not only those enduring harsh winter conditions, but also anyone helping protect others and ease their suffering, from donors and volunteers to mothers and children involved in charitable work.

He added that it underscores everyone's ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

He explained that Qatar Charity chose to launch the campaign in October, before the winter cold sets in and the most severe cold spells reach the targeted countries. The early launch reflects the organization's emphasis on proactive giving and preparedness, helping to ensure that assistance reaches beneficiaries before conditions worsen, in line with the principle that prevention is better than cure.

He added that the campaign aims to encourage early giving, engage donors as partners in humanitarian action, raise awareness of the hardships vulnerable families face during winter, and demonstrate the tangible impact of donations on beneficiaries' lives.

He added that a key feature of this year's campaign is the involvement of children and young people in interactive activities and awareness initiatives. These activities aim to promote giving, humanitarian action, volunteerism and social responsibility from an early age, while encouraging young people to become active contributors to humanitarian efforts rather than simply recipients of humanitarian messages.

Hejji thanked individuals and companies in Qatar for their continued trust and support.

He urged them to contribute to the“Winter Heroes” campaign, stressing that every donation, regardless of its size, can help provide warmth, safety and food to tens of thousands of families facing difficult humanitarian conditions and make each donor a winter hero.

He added that early giving not only gives people in need a better chance to cope with winter but also reflects the values of solidarity and compassion deeply rooted in Qatari society. It also makes every donor a genuine partner in humanitarian action.

Hejji also thanked media organizations and social media influencers for helping promote the campaign and raise awareness of its objectives, describing them, along with donors, as partners in its success.

Priority for the Most Severely Affected Communities

Aisha Abdulrazzaq AlKuwari, Director of Humanitarian Operations at Qatar Charity, said the“Winter Heroes” campaign would focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in countries affected by disasters and protracted humanitarian crises, as well as communities facing low temperatures and severe weather conditions.

The campaign will also support orphan families and other beneficiaries sponsored by Qatar Charity worldwide. AlKuwari noted that winter conditions compound the hardships faced by displaced people, refugees and families in need, adding that the campaign aims to raise QAR 70 million with the support of donors to fund assistance around the world.

She explained that the countries targeted by the campaign include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo, with assistance to be allocated according to humanitarian priorities and needs on the ground.

She added that the assistance would include a wide range of essential winter supplies, including blankets, winter clothing, heaters, heating fuel, tents, plastic sheeting for tents, food supplies and cooking stoves, as well as other items needed to help families cope with winter conditions.

AlKuwari stressed that the campaign would give particular attention to regions affected by conflict and protracted humanitarian crises, where plunging temperatures increase the urgent need for shelter, food and heating, threatening the safety of vulnerable families and compounding their suffering.

Winter Assistance for Orphans

AlKuwari said the campaign would allocate part of its humanitarian assistance to provide winter essentials for orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity in several countries, as part of its comprehensive social welfare efforts.

She added that the initiative aims to provide sponsored children and their families with safer and more stable living conditions, while easing the seasonal pressures that winter places on low-income households.

The campaign will also mobilize support for food security and development projects in several countries, helping improve access to food and enabling vulnerable families to strengthen their livelihoods and become more self-reliant.

Alaqraboon Center to Provide Assistance in Qatar

In Qatar, the“Winter Heroes” campaign will provide winter essentials and other assistance to low-income families, orphan households and workers. It will also provide health assistance and tailored support to people facing humanitarian hardship, helping promote social solidarity and ease the pressures on vulnerable families during winter. Faisal Rashid Al-Fehaida, Executive Director of Alaqraboon Center, said the center aims to raise more than QAR 50 million with the support of donors to fund assistance programs in Qatar. The initiative, he added, builds on Qatar Charity's community development and social welfare efforts, helping to strengthen social solidarity and ease the pressures on low-income groups.

He explained that the assistance would include food parcels and winter kits for low-income families, winter clothing for orphans and other sponsored beneficiaries, as well as winter kits, medical treatment and health awareness programs for workers.

The campaign will also support health initiatives, including assistance for people with kidney failure and medical insurance for orphans, while providing emergency aid to those facing exceptional circumstances such as illness or loss of income. It will also create opportunities to sponsor additional beneficiaries and support other social welfare projects. Around 23,000 people in Qatar are expected to benefit from the campaign.

Call for Support

Qatar Charity called on individuals, companies and institutions in Qatar to support the“Winter Heroes” campaign, emphasizing that every contribution can make a tangible difference in the life of a family facing cold weather and financial hardship organization said early donations would help accelerate the preparation, transportation and distribution of assistance before the coldest period of winter, helping thousands of families withstand harsh winter conditions more safely and securely.

How to Donate

Donations can be made through Qatar Charity's website and mobile app, at its branches and collection points across Qatar, or by calling the Donor Service Center on 44290000.

Qatar Charity Winter Heroes Campaign