Korea Expands Qatar Trade Beyond Energy With Premium Halal Beef Launch

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Republic of Korea is expanding its commercial presence in Qatar beyond energy and infrastructure through the market entry of halal-certified premium beef, according to the country's top envoy here.

The launch, held Sunday at The Meat Market in Doha, marks a strategic shift to introduce high-value consumer goods to the Qatari market, leveraging established brand trust in Korean technology and culture to broaden bilateral trade ties.

On the sidelines of the launch event, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, Jeepio Hong, told Gulf Times that the 50-year relationship between Korea and Qatar has traditionally focused on infrastructure and energy, but the introduction of Hanwoo beef serves as a foundation for broader economic engagement.

Hong pointed out that introducing Hanwoo is not about replacing existing trade pillars, but about expanding the overall scope of exports.“We've showcased K-pop and K-culture, and one of the things that we're trying to introduce to the world is K-food,” Hong emphasised, noting that beef holds significant value in Korean food traditions.

Addressing Sunday's gathering, Hong said:“Best of all, it is halal-certified. That means we can share a Korean tradition with Qatari families, while fully respecting their faith. Qatar is the only third halal market to welcome Hanwoo, after Malaysia and the UAE.

“Korea and Qatar already have strong ties in energy, construction, and shipbuilding. But friendship is also built at the dinner table. I believe Hanwoo can become one more way to bring out two peoples together.”

The institutional rollout is supported by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), which facilitated the entry of the halal-certified product through cross-border coordination.

Hyuna Kim, director general of KOTRA Doha, stated that the achievement reflects the strong interest of Qatari consumers in Korean products, alongside cooperation between both governments and commercial entities.

She was referring to Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), Hoengseong County; the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Qatar; KOTRA, and Hoengseong KC Co.

“This achievement reflects the strong interest of Qatari consumers who appreciate Korean products, as well as the committed cooperation of both the Korean and Qatari governments and the exporting and importing companies of the two countries,” Kim explained.

Kim added:“The successful introduction of Hoengseong Hanwoo, a premium Korean halal beef, to the Qatari market has been made possible through the collective dedication of all parties involved. The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency will continue its efforts to bring high-quality Korean products and services to Qatar.”

At the operational level, Qatar represents the second GCC market to receive Hanwoo exports following an initial launch in the UAE last year, according to Won Suk Jun, CEO of exporter Hoengseong KC Co.

Jun explained that Qatar was selected due to its high purchasing power, making it a suitable target for premium agricultural products. The initial export shipments consist of prime cuts, including striploin, tenderloin, and upper loin, with plans to introduce additional grades later. To handle supply and commercial distribution in Doha, Hoengseong KC Co is partnering directly with a major local distributor, Jun also said.

Speaking at the event, Jun said he hopes the launch“will open a new chapter in Qatar's premium halal meat market and serve as a catalyst for further cooperation between Korea and Qatar's food and agricultural sectors.”

The Meat Market halal-certified premium beef Hanwoo beef Qatari market