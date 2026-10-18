Environment Ministry Sows 5,000 Seeds, Plants 300 Wild Seedlings In Al Suwairiyat Ahead Of Rainy Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through its Wildlife Development Department, has launched an environmental campaign at Rawdat Al Suwairiyat in the Al Ghuwairiya area, involving the sowing of 5,000 seeds and the planting of 300 wild seedlings.

The initiative forms part of the 2026 program to restore natural vegetation in Qatar's rawdas, or natural low-lying depressions that collect seasonal rainwater. Following rainfall, these areas can quickly burst into bloom, forming temporary desert meadows that support native vegetation, provide habitats for birds, animals and insects, and contribute to groundwater replenishment.

The campaign aims to conserve and restore rawdas, enhance vegetation cover and biodiversity, raise public awareness of the importance of wild plants, and encourage community involvement in protecting natural habitats.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry said sowing seeds at this time of year was particularly important to take advantage of seasonal rainfall, which helps native plants germinate and regenerate natural vegetation. The campaign coincides with the start of the rainy season.

The Ministry added that its conservation and restoration programs use modern technologies, including geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, satellite imagery analysis and spatial databases, to identify priority areas for protection and tailor fieldwork to the specific needs of each site.

It stressed that successful restoration efforts depend on selecting suitable native plant species, protecting sites after planting, and preventing harmful practices such as tree cutting, shrub uprooting and driving over vegetation.

Environment Ministry rainy season Wildlife Development Department environmental campaign at Rawdat Al Suwairiyat