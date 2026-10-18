Awqaf Ministry Disburses More Than QAR 91 Million In Zakat Assistance In Q3 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, through its Zakat Affairs Department, announced that it provided QAR 91,381,807 in Zakat assistance during the third quarter of 2026, benefiting 2,934 families across Qatar.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department Mohammed Abdul Latif Al Mahmoud said the latest figures reflect the department's religious and social responsibility to safeguard Zakat funds and ensure they reach eligible recipients through an institutional framework grounded in accuracy, transparency and rigorous eligibility verification.

The verification process combines desk-based assessments with field visits, while the state covers all administrative and operational expenses. Thus, the full amount of Zakat funds can be directed to their Sharia-mandated beneficiaries, Al Mahmoud added.

He said the department's efforts are aligned with Awqaf's 2025-2030 strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its pillars for building a cohesive and sustainable society.

Head of the Zakat Disbursement Section Abdullah Saeed Al Marri outlined the assistance provided during the third quarter, reporting that monthly recurring aid totaled QAR 35,796,992 to help families in need maintain living stability.

One-time assistance amounted to QAR 33,001,133, helping families meet unexpected financial obligations, Al Marri said assistance totaled QAR 17,864,350 to provide health care for eligible cases, while QAR 3,088,232 was allocated to people struggling with debt. The department also provided QAR 1,631,100 to support medical treatment for patients from Gaza residing in Qatar, he added.

Assistant Director of the Zakat Affairs Department for Administrative Affairs, Dr. Salem Jarallah Al Marri, said the department is committed to substantially expanding digital solutions and making payments easier through smart applications, its website, automated payment machines and rapid collection services.

He noted that the digital transformation system covers the entire process, from submitting and reviewing applications to transferring aid directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. It also offers Zakat calculators and online Sharia consultations.

The Ministry urged individuals and companies to pay their Zakat through officially approved channels, thereby helping ensure that funds are allocated efficiently and transparently to eligible recipients and maximizing their impact on those in need.