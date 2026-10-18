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Singapore Prime Minister Arrives In Doha


Date: 2026-10-18 02:04:14

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, arrived Sunday in Doha for an official visit to Qatar Excellency and his accompanying delegation were received at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar Pong Kok Tian.

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Gulf Times

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