National Sports Day 2027 To Be Held During Ramadan, Theme And Timings Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Sports Day 2027 Committee has announced on Sunday, October 18, 2026, details of the upcoming edition of the event, which will be held on the second Tuesday of February.

Next year's Qatar National Sport Day will fall during the holy month of Ramadan and will be held under the theme 'Ramadan... a Golden Opportunity.'

The committee also announced that sporting activities on the day will be held in two time slots. Light physical movement - such as walking, jogging, cycling, low-intensity exercises - will take place from 3pm to 5pm, while more strenous activities - such as swimming, football, volleyball, traditional games and moderate- to high-intensity exercises, will be held after Taraweeh prayers from 9pm to 11:30pm.

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