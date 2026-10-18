Qatar Participates In 52Nd Session Of OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Baghdad: The State of Qatar participated in the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Baghdad, Iraq.

The State of Qatar was represented at the session by HE Rashid bin Saeed Al Khayarin, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Jeddah and Qatar's Permanent Representative to the OIC.